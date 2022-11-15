ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EKU Sports

Colonels Primed for MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge This Weekend

DUBLIN – Eastern Kentucky University women's basketball heads to Ireland to compete in the 2022 MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge against Marist on Friday, November 18 at 7:30 a.m. ET and Rider on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both games this weekend will be aired live on the...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Head To Atlanta For Three Games In Three Days

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three games in three days await the men's basketball team at the Capital Classic hosted by Georgia State in Atlanta. EKU will face GSU on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonels will take on UNC Asheville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Colonels' final game is on Sunday against Texas A&M - Commerce at 1 p.m.
RICHMOND, KY
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class

Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class.  DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington.  “I ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman is dead after a wreck Monday in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 22-year-old Sydney Cassidy was involved in a two-car accident near McClellan. Sutton said Cassidy was a student at the University of Kentucky. Cassidy died from her injuries and...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
EAST LANSING, MI
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins

As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
LEXINGTON, KY
grcsmokesignals.net

Teacher on the Move – Ms. Bennett makes impact at GRC and RDC

Cardinals have been known for being one of the few types of birds to not migrate south for the winter. Even so, there are a few cardinals that migrate around our school district. The Clark County school district is fortunate enough to have teachers who are willing to go from...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’

Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Madison County, KY

If you're looking for a great place to explore, Madison County in Kentucky is the perfect destination. In 1788, Madison County was established and named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to honor him. The county has a rich culture which can be discovered in its...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

MSU Board of Regents Examines Petition of Grievance

The Morehead State University Executive Board of Regents met in special session Tuesday morning to discuss possible disciplinary action against an employee. The members appointed by the state met in closed session for just over 90 minutes and returned to the open session to take a vote. Chair Eric Howard said the committee will present a written preliminary recommendation to the full Board of Regents during the next regular meeting. A member of the board confirmed the meeting concerned a Petition of Faculty Grievance filed with the Faculty Rights and Responsibilities Committee in September.
MOREHEAD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy