Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
bcdemocrat.com
Police Blotter: Meth found during traffic stop, man arrested; Man charged with residential entry
A Seymour man, 20-year-old Christopher Stout, faces a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in September. On Sept. 7 Indiana State Trooper Matthew Hatchett observed a vehicle with a damaged license plate traveling eastbound on State Road 46 East past the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
vincennespbs.org
Two arrests made after traffic stop in Sullivan
Indiana State Police made two arrests in Sullivan County for possession of meth and other charges. 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer and 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury were both arrested. On Monday, Nov. 14th, at 5:30 pm, ISP Tropper William Clark stopped a vehicle on SR 54 near Section Street in Sullivan for speeding.
WRBI Radio
Sentence handed down to man convicted of injuring Westport deputy marshal
Decatur County, IN — A Westport man was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Circuit Court following his conviction last month on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement. Mark Smith was accused of running from Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Damon Land...
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
cbs4indy.com
Speeding leads to arrest of suspected meth dealer, per Indiana State Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man suspected of dealing methamphetamine was arrested in Sullivan County Monday after a traffic stop, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 54, near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the...
quicksie983.com
Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Crash Identified
Here’s an update on the fatal collision that took place in Elizabethtown Tuesday night. Public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the car accident Tuesday night has been identified as, 28 year old, Destiny Shelton.” There are no further details currently.
wrtv.com
Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence
FRANKLIN — WRTV has learned more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide. Questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis, ruled a homicide from being shot according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office. Many are wondering how something like this happened.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated teen vomits on restaurant table and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford Police officer detained a 13-year-old male Tuesday on charges of illegal consumption and public intoxication after he was approached by a woman in the 3000 block of John Williams Boulevard regarding an apparently intoxicated teen male. She reported the teen had vomited on the local restaurant’s table.
wbiw.com
Man suffers minor injury after crashing car on Sunny Acres Drive
BEDFORD – A Bedford man suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle on Sunny Acres Drive early this morning. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 12:37 a.m. According to police, Brett Roberts, 23, was traveling west on Sunny Acres Drive when he drove his 2003 black Honda off the left side of the road striking a utility pole.
wdrb.com
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
wbiw.com
Police log: November 17, 2022
10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
Wave 3
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect’s Injuries Were Not Self Inflicted
The Perry County Coroner’s office says the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday didn’t shoot himself. 22 year old Payton Masterson died from a lone gunshot wound to the right side rib cage. The coroner also said the shot did not come from Masterson’s gun.
wbiw.com
Bloomington home invasion ends with shots fired
BLOOMINGTON — An attempted home invasion in Bloomington ended with a resident shooting at the invader. Bloomington officers were called to an apartment on Brandon Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old resident told police a man tried to open his front door while he was sitting in a recliner with his 4-year-old daughter on his lap. The man’s teenage son and his wife were also in the apartment.
Mooresville police, suspect hit speeds of 110mph in deadly pursuit
Mooresville Police and a suspect they were chasing hit speeds of more than 110 mph right before a crash left an innocent woman dead, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates.
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
Comments / 0