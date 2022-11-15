Read full article on original website
City street to be named in honour of Estevan's first police officer
The City of Estevan has decided to rename a street in honour of the city's first ever police officer, S. Dryden. The topic came up at an Estevan City Council meeting this past Monday, where council agreed to rename the service road that is adjacent to Souris Avenue, extending from Wellock Road to the north boundary of Estevan. It will be called Dryden Road in the future.
Estevan community delivers a mountain of food for Blow Away Hunger
This year's Blow Away Hunger food drive brought in piles of food and thousands of dollars for the Estevan Salvation Army's food bank heading into the holiday season. People from around the southeast showed up in droves at the Estevan Southern Plains Co-op to donate both food and money. All of the local donations will stay in Estevan to help local families in need. The Co-op stores in Oxbow and Carlyle also held food drives, with the Oxbow haul also going towards the Salvation Army's food bank, while the Carlyle donations will go towards the Carlyle food bank.
