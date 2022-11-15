This year's Blow Away Hunger food drive brought in piles of food and thousands of dollars for the Estevan Salvation Army's food bank heading into the holiday season. People from around the southeast showed up in droves at the Estevan Southern Plains Co-op to donate both food and money. All of the local donations will stay in Estevan to help local families in need. The Co-op stores in Oxbow and Carlyle also held food drives, with the Oxbow haul also going towards the Salvation Army's food bank, while the Carlyle donations will go towards the Carlyle food bank.

