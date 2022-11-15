Read full article on original website
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding
LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. Two more suspects remain on the loose. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is...
Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
'The Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals:' Rival universities coming together on the Palouse
The community at Washington State University is mourning with the community at the University of Idaho. Pullman and Moscow are less than 10 miles apart, and the two towns both feel the same fear and mourning in the wake of a quadruple homicide of four U of I students.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Considering matchup advantages, the team’s recent results, the odds, the setting, the unpredictable nature of the Pac-12 – I had a tough time making a call on this one. Washington State’s got a talented defense. Arizona’s got a high-powered offense. The Cougars’ offense appears...
Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season
It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
