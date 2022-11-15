ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University band, Academy Sports donate $2K in turkey essentials

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Human Jukebox, Academy Sports, and Rose Hill Church teamed up to donate $2,000 worth of turkey-frying supplies to families in need. A total of ten families will receive a number of thanksgiving items which include a fryer, heat-resistant gloves, and seasonings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

A’hoy! Join PAW Patrol Live for ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Get ready to set sail with an action-packed, music-filled production of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Raising Canes River Center from November 18–20. In this production, the heroic pups from the popular animated series PAW Patrol embark on an exciting adventure in search of hidden treasure.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brweeklypress.com

Mayor Waites statement about FEMA trailers on Groom Road in Baker, LA.

With regard to the FEMA trailers being located on the State of Louisiana's land located on Groom Road, the State has advised that they are being stored there in preparation for bulk auction. The site has been secured with fencing, and efforts have been made to provide coverage on the...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

The Power of Music: Southern University’s Gospel Choir

The Southern University Gospel Choir is an on-campus organization that has been around for more than 50 years and continues to touch the hearts of students and viewers all over. The Southern University Gospel Choir started off in 1969 by a group of Southern University students. The students were overseen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

