Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City is back — at least in pre-pandemic luxury high-rise mode

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Jersey City is back in its pre-pandemic building mode with a new luxury high-rise. Leasing has launched for Haus25, a new development by Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a Real Estate Investment Trust that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties.

Located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Paulus Hook, just blocks from downtown Jersey City, the 56-story tower offers 750 luxury apartment units — nearly 20% of which have been leased in less than two weeks through appointment-only previews. It's designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, with interiors by Fogarty Finger and outdoor space landscape architecture by Melillo Bauer Carman.

As part of Veris Residential’s commitment to sustainability, the property is designed to be one of the most water-efficient luxury high-rises of its kind, with advanced renewable technology that uses solar power to extract net-zero water from the air and distribute it to drinking fountains on the outdoor roof deck. Haus25 also installed internal WaterSense labeled fixtures, including toilets and showerheads to optimize water flow and outside at-curb bioretention swales to collect water that would otherwise become runoff, allowing it to percolate into the soil.

Haus25 also offers on-site single-stream recycling, as well as recycling for batteries and mercury lamps. Veris Residential has installed 24 electric vehicle charging stations in the building's on-site parking garage and 375 bike parking spaces within the building.

Montclair groundbreaking

Ground has broken on the MC Residences at 37 Hillside Ave., between the nine-story, 159-room MC Hotel and a six-story parking structure, and backing up to the 258-apartment complex Valley & Bloom. It is located on the site of the former Ferrara’s body shop and will contain 40 apartments.

Construction on the second new apartment building at 65 Church St., where the recently-closed former Hahne's parking lot now stands, will begin soon. It will contain 74 apartments and 3,873 square feet of retail space in five stories.

Located at 37 Orange Road, the new multi-family development is expected to be available for annual leasing and short-term stays beginning in late 2023. In addition to the launch of the residential units (furnished and unfurnished), the building will feature an energy efficient design, valet parking, electric car chargers, a club room with outdoor patio, a shared residential rooftop space, a co-working and private event space, package locker system, food hall and over 4,000 square feet of public plaza space. A portion of the residences will be managed and serviced by The MC Hotel, an Autograph Collection hotel operated by Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group, which is adjacent to the building. Both buildings will have more apartments than permitted under town building codes. The MC Residences will have nearly triple the number of apartments allowed due to a series of oversights by town officials.

At the Church Street location, where only 65 units are permitted, the town council allowed 74 after the developer, Bijou Properties of Hoboken, pledged funds for community space.

The Siena condos across Church Street contain 101 apartments, and the new Seymour Street development a block away added 200 apartments and 40,000 feet of retail and arts space.

Press releases from both properties tout high-end amenities. The Hampshire and Pinnacle Companies, which also developed the MC Hotel and Valley & Bloom, said the MC Residences will offer “hotel-style services” managed by the hotel. The Church Street building will have a rooftop deck with views of the New York Skyline, a fitness room, and parking for 112 vehicles.

Saddle River housing

Charging "behind-the-scenes obstructionism," the developer of the O'Donnell affordable housing site has filed a lawsuit against the borough for breach of contract after the Planning Board's denial of its proposed 60-unit townhouse complex on East Allendale Road.

Saddle River Investors' lawsuit filed on Nov. 2 calls for the removal of the borough's immunity from further affordable housing assignments as a result of its failing to approve the site plan in September. It also seeks the appointment of a special hearing officer "to avoid any further unnecessary delays" in approving its O'Donnell and Algonquin projects.

The borough is due to issue a response on Nov. 23, according to its affordable housing attorney Jonathan Drill.

Superior Court Judge Gregg Padovano has scheduled a Dec. 16 hearing for the involved parties. It is unclear, however, whether it concerns the lawsuit or his long-awaited ruling on whether the borough is in compliance with its February 2020 affordable housing agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center.

Do you have a tip about real estate and development in North Jersey? Email Mary Chao at mchao@NorthJersey.com.

