Milton opens door for municipal election operations
MILTON, Ga. — Members of a panel studying the feasibility of whether Milton can conduct its own municipal elections are moving closer to a final cost tally. The Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee gathered Nov. 11 to discuss the remaining costs associated with the city running its own election.
Apartment development near Lake Lanier approved by Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In a split vote Nov. 8, the Forsyth County Commission approved plans for a mixed-use development on 58 acres off Holtzclaw and Pilgrim Mill roads near Lake Lanier. The Cottages at Shady Shores will feature 295 apartments and nearly 30,000 square feet of commercial office...
Cane Creek Farm faces threat from residential development
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — If you want to learn organic growing techniques or how to start your own farming business, there’s really only one place in Forsyth County that can help you out — Cane Creek Farms. For nearly two decades, farm owners Lynn and Chuck Pugh...
Roswell committees discuss nearly $1 million in grant allocations
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council held two committee meetings Nov. 16 to discuss nearly $1 million in federal grand funding for community initiatives relating to charities, policing and historical preservation. The Administration Department brought forward a resolution to reallocate more than $115,000 in Community Development block grant...
Johns Creek honors veterans at Newtown Park
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The sound of bagpipes greeted more than 100 people who gathered in front of Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. Newtown Park houses the country’s second largest privately funded veterans memorial, said Roger Wise, a...
St. Martin’s Episcopal School appoints new head of school
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — After a nationwide search, seasoned independent school administrator and educator Maria Croley Madden was named head of school for St. Martin’s Episcopal School. Madden will begin at St. Martin’s on July 1. She will bring 18 years of educational experience to her new role.
Two charged in armed assault at Forsyth County residence
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities have arrested two men for allegedly attacking a local resident with guns in November. Jeremy Dylan Harvey, 21, of Canton, and Joseph Dylan Moss, 20, of Marble Hill, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats with a weapon, for allegedly striking the man with a firearm and threatening to shoot him Nov. 5.
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Matt Highway
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Matt Highway in north Forsyth County Tuesday, Nov. 15. Deputies responded to 6985 Matt Highway at about 7 p.m. after it was reported that a 76-year-old Auburn man had been stuck by a Ford truck while guiding a delivery box truck onto the highway with a small battery powered work light.
Brief: Camp Barney Medintz sees new executive director
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Camp Barney Medintz, a leading Jewish summer overnight camp owned and operated by The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), has named Danny Herz as the camp’s new executive director following a nationwide search. Herz will officially assume his position Jan. 3. He will...
Teen charged for Roswell school bomb threat
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police detectives have charged a 13-year-old Holcomb Bridge Middle School student with making terroristic threats, for allegedly making a bomb threat at a school in Roswell last week. Roswell Police reported that multiple agencies responded to the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road Nov. 3...
