ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Inspirational passion or paid-for promotion: can BookTok be taken on face value?

By Ismene Ormonde
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBEM8_0jBecoBT00

BookTok, the nickname for TikTok videos in which books are discussed, analysed , cried about and turned into “aesthetic” moodboards, began as a small group of the app’s users who wanted a place to talk about books. It has since grown into a hugely influential community that has the power to pluck authors out of relative obscurity and propel them into the bestsellers charts.

Earlier this month it was named FutureBook Person of the Year, an accolade which recognises digital innovation and excellence across the book trade. According to James Stafford, Head of Partnerships and Community at TikTok, BookTok is a community of “creative people around the world with a shared passion for literature”. Publishers, creators and writers have generally agreed that this corner of the platform has had an overwhelmingly positive effect, having led to huge increases in book sales and the discovery of new writers. The Bookseller even recently called it “the last safe place on the internet”.

But BookTok hasn’t always been a force for good. Many of the app’s users had been promoting the piracy of digital books via Z-Library, a popular “shadow library”, before it was taken down by the FBI earlier this month. And not everyone in the books industry agrees that BookTok is “safe”.

Stephanie Tubbritt, a bookseller based in London, noted in a Twitter thread last week that the way in which books are recommended on the platform leaves young readers vulnerable to graphic, inappropriate content. “More needs to be done to ensure that minors and their caregivers are aware of the content in popular books,” she tweeted. Tubbritt believes that “no place on the Internet is a safe place,” and thinks that calling BookTok a “safe place” fails to acknowledge “the inherent problems” it causes.

Related: The Guardian view on BookTok: a welcome disruptor of the status quo | Editorial

Meanwhile, as publishers make deals with both TikTok and its creators, many BookTok users feel as if their “safe” space is becoming too industry-led. For example, this summer, some of the app’s reviewers received advance reading copies of Alex Aster’s Lightlark, a novel picked up by publishers following the success of a homemade book trailer posted by the author on TikTok. As BuzzFeed reported at the time , reviews were mixed, with readers accusing Aster of, among other things, being an industry plant and misrepresenting the contents of the book via her videos.

Then, in September, TikTok announced a collaboration with Penguin Random House . The new feature on the app allows creators to link to books in their videos, automatically creating dedicated playlists highlighting other videos about the book. The response in the community varied. While British content creator and writer Dakota Warren thinks “the way they’ve gone about it is really clever”, because it “provides an easy, accessible way to quickly learn more about the books people are interested in reading”, another anonymous creator described the feature as “free marketing”.

“Where’s the commission for the creators?” they asked. Stafford contends that the feature “rewards creators who are having an impact on real-world book sales” and provides “great visibility”. Penguin Random House was not available for comment.

BookTok began as “a properly authentic movement,” says Anna Boatman, publisher at Little, Brown. Has the attention – and the money being funnelled into the platform – changed that? Among creators, opinion is divided. Madi Lim, a creator from the US with 59,700 followers, says that “the base of it is still the same,” but she notes that creators are now aware that they can make money from their content. She says this can “put you in a weird position, where [some creators] promote books they’ve never read.”

Shae’Loren Deering, a creator with a smaller following, disagrees. “I haven’t noticed a shift in BookTok. I hope that if there is a shift, it results in more authors from marginalised backgrounds getting more attention,” she says.

Paid partnerships are increasingly common among larger creators. “When I started BookTok, I never saw sponsored posts from book creators,” recalls BookToker Kevin T Norman. Another creator, who wished to remain anonymous, says they received £300-400 per video less than two years ago, and are now charging up to £8,000 for two videos.

Norman is pleased that “book influencers are getting compensated and taken seriously”. But Sana Goyal, reviews editor at Wasafiri magazine , is sceptical. “Publishers offering creators [money] is like publishers offering critics the same,” she says. “Reviews backed by monetary power, pressure and influence surely can’t be authentic.”

At Little, Brown, Boatman says the aim is to be “thoughtful and curated” when engaging in paid partnerships or sending books out to creators. “Authenticity is the bedrock of what has made [BookTok] so special,” she says. Norman agrees: he says he “mostly” has “a lot of creative freedom” when putting paid content together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsAfB_0jBecoBT00
Author Alex Aster, who was accused by some readers of misrepresenting her book, Lightlark, through TikTok videos. Photograph: Jennifer Trahan

It’s the way that books are talked about – or marketed – on the platform which is both the cause of the community’s success and, according to some, its pitfall. Aster’s viral video followed a typical trend where images meant to connote the “aesthetic” of the novel flash up on screen. When the initial reviews came in, it was this video which was criticised as misleading. “I was promised a POC hunger games [sic] dark fantasy. I got NONE of that” was one verdict.

Aster denies these accusations. “The early scenes I shared are all in the series in some capacity – either exactly as I posted or with edited wording,” she says. Aster also said she felt it was important “to bring [her] followers along [on her] journey to publishing [the] book.”

Her presence on the platform as a creator, though, has divided opinion. Deering says she enjoys seeing authors active on TikTok, but Lim thinks there is a “weird sense that the author has a direct link to any opinion you have of them”.

Boatman says that Little, Brown is often asked by authors whether it should be on TikTok. “I tend to say only if it’s something you feel completely comfortable doing,” she says, noting that there are authors whose books have been “incredibly successful” on the platform without having a presence themselves.

As for whether publishers are indeed “planting” certain authors on the app, Boatman thinks it’s very unlikely. “We’re quite busy,” she laughs. An industry plant “would require some serious long-term planning”.

Despite the controversies surrounding it, however, BookTok is still, at its core, a place for people who love reading and books. Stafford at TikTok praises the community’s “unapologetic passion”, and creators like Lim, Norman, and Deering note that BookTok has allowed them to read more widely while feeling represented.

Boatman sees BookTokers as “discerning” critics. “There are always books as an editor that you love, but that you don’t have as much support as you wish they did,” she says. “And it’s been a joy to see books suddenly ‘zoom’ anyway.”

“The more people share and talk, the more that individuals from groups that weren’t – and aren’t – represented can be represented,” says Deering. “Younger me would be absolutely in love.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
bookriot.com

How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?

As a visitor to Book Riot, you certainly read a lot of books: more than an average person. Your TBR pile grows faster than you can read. Your friends know better than to accompany you to a bookstore if they have another engagement that day. You collect bookmarks, have bookshelves in every room, and judge everyone you meet by the books in their home.
Vice

Feds Seize One of the Largest Sites for Pirated Books and Articles, Z-Library

Last week, one of the largest repositories of pirated books and articles available on the Internet went dark—seemingly for good. As first reported by Torrentfreak, a series of Z-Library domain names were seized by the FBI and the main pages now have the stamped seals of the Department of Justice to prove it.
The Guardian

Could Twitter collapse or go bankrupt?

Elon Musk’s reaction on Friday to the latest wave of chaos to hit Twitter was to tweet a picture of the company’s logo superimposed over a gravestone. Former Twitter staff are wondering if the problems at the company are indeed existential. Since the Tesla chief executive took over...
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Fiction

Every November, when I look back at the year’s fiction, I try to discern trends: Was this the year of books with ghosts or the year of books about unhappy young people talking about relationships? The first thing that pops out at me looking at our list of the best fiction of 2022 is a tiny but distinctive microtrend: Books about families titled with the name of that family. And to make the trend even more specific, both books that fit into it are published by Norton: There’s Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao (Feb. 1), an update of The Brothers Karamazov about a Chinese American family running a restaurant in Wisconsin—our review calls it “a disruptive, sardonic take on the assimilation story”—and Rubén Degollado’s The Family Izquierdo (Sept. 6), a novel about three generations of a Texas family that believes they’re living under a curse, which our review calls “a gloriously rich epic.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Russia’s relentless strikes may escalate the war – but Kherson shows Ukraine is winning

​The longer this war lasts, the higher the chances that it will spill over into Nato territory. Last night’s missile explosions that reportedly killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodów, 20km from the border with Ukraine, are testimony to a dangerous trend of miscalculation that could lead to escalation. As long as Russia continues its desperate tactic of missile barrages against civilian infrastructure, this risk is high.
The Guardian

The Guardian

504K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy