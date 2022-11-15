Read full article on original website
Related
Overnight/Saturday AM snow showers; still unseasonably cold – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener. Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to...
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
MADISON, Wis. - Hunters can expect near-perfect conditions when Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that temperatures in the 20s and 30s will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and snow-covered ground will make deer more visible and easier to track. The only issue could be wind, which could affect deer movement and make things tougher for hunters, said Jeff Pritzl, state Department of Natural Resources deer program specialist. DNR officials told WPR that they expect to sell about 550,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year. License sales have been trending down for more than 20 years, slipping about 1.5% annually since 2000 as older hunters age out of the sport faster than young people are taking it up. Dwindling participation coupled with aging northern forests - deer prefer younger growth - have translated to fewer deer killed. Hunters took 182,783 deer during last year's nine-day season, down about 7% from 2020. The DNR estimates the deer herd has been increasing since the early 2000s and now stands at more than 1.5 million animals.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads
RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway
The best family vacation is the one that doesn't put an undue burden on exhausted parents—and that's exactly what Wisconsin's Sand Valley delivers The post Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WSAW
2022 Holiday Parades around central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dates and times of holiday parades taking place at communities in our area are listed below. Additonally, more Christmas and winter holiday activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford - Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Adams - Friendship, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
WBAY Green Bay
U.W. Health has a warning for hunters, especially up north
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As hunters prepare to hit the woods, U.W. Health issued a health warning about a toxic fungus that can cause a serious respiratory illness. The fungus is found throughout Wisconsin, especially in northern parts of the state. When people or animals, such as dogs, disrupt the moist soil, mold spores become airborne. Those spores, if inhaled, can cause blastomycocis, a dangerous respiratory illness.
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
WBAY Green Bay
DOT installs first dual-language highway signs in Menominee language
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Transportation is installing the first dual-language highways signs in the native language of the Menominee Indian Tribe in Wisconsin. A ceremony unveiling the signs was held in Keshena on Thursday along Highway 47/55, with guest speakers Gov. Tony Evers and DOT Secretary...
On Milwaukee
Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
