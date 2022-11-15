ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Donna M. Dreyer
3d ago

Absolutely !!! I was smacked when I needed it growing up, I have Family Values, Morals, Decency, Respect, discipline and God, I'm not a criminal and I am a far better person because My Parents smacked me, I was also raised in the Church.

Reply
6
Related
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children

Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
Upworthy

Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions were a big deal. Therefore, many children from the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com

Is Giving Children the Freedom to Choose a Good Idea?

Giving children full access to each parent is an atypical approach, and some professionals say it comes with risks. Lack of structure can potentially create feelings of guilt if the child feels they must choose which parent to spend time with. While this split appears to be amicable, no one...
psychologytoday.com

Screening Young Children for Depression and Anxiety

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends expanded mental health screening for pre-adolescent children. Depression and anxiety are to be routinely screened, if guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force are followed. Kids with ADHD are particularly vulnerable to anxiety and depression and are in need of screening. Last...
psychologytoday.com

Why Children with ADHD Can Be So Emotional

Many individuals with ADHD have some difficulty controlling their emotions. Executive functioning deficits play a key role in the emotional dysregulation associated with ADHD. Encouraging a growth mindset in your child could help them to control their emotional outbursts. Most of us are probably familiar with the superhero the Incredible...
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
The Dogington Post

New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy