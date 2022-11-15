Read full article on original website
Donna M. Dreyer
3d ago
Absolutely !!! I was smacked when I needed it growing up, I have Family Values, Morals, Decency, Respect, discipline and God, I'm not a criminal and I am a far better person because My Parents smacked me, I was also raised in the Church.
Reply
6
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children
Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
Upworthy
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions were a big deal. Therefore, many children from the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com
Is Giving Children the Freedom to Choose a Good Idea?
Giving children full access to each parent is an atypical approach, and some professionals say it comes with risks. Lack of structure can potentially create feelings of guilt if the child feels they must choose which parent to spend time with. While this split appears to be amicable, no one...
psychologytoday.com
Screening Young Children for Depression and Anxiety
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends expanded mental health screening for pre-adolescent children. Depression and anxiety are to be routinely screened, if guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force are followed. Kids with ADHD are particularly vulnerable to anxiety and depression and are in need of screening. Last...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children with ADHD Can Be So Emotional
Many individuals with ADHD have some difficulty controlling their emotions. Executive functioning deficits play a key role in the emotional dysregulation associated with ADHD. Encouraging a growth mindset in your child could help them to control their emotional outbursts. Most of us are probably familiar with the superhero the Incredible...
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side
People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
People are begging me to change my son’s name – they say it sounds like a weapon and even my ex is mocking me
PARENTS have embarrassed their children in many ways, from dorky clothing to outdated lingo. One parent shared her baby naming blunder and people are mocking her for it, including her ex. Reddit user Blackbirds22 took to the social media platform to share her tentative moniker for her baby boy. The...
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
MSNBC
White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger
Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
I hid in a closet with my elderly mom during a hurricane. It made me realize that sometimes children have to parent their parents.
Because of her mom's cognitive decline, the two decided to hunker down in a closet to wait for the hurricane to pass.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
The Dogington Post
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
Comments / 10