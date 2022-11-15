Read full article on original website
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style in Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their showstopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D'Arcy and their rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Equally as exciting as their turn as princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp eye for style. While...
Blake Lively Returns to Her Boho Chic Roots
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds delivered a one-two punch of Ralph Lauren on Thursday night. Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, wore a flowy, earth-colored dress from Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 collection. Reynolds—the picture of dapper, old-school charm—wore a RRL velvet suit, shirt, and tie.
Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession
Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
The Princess of Wales Has Found Her New Autumn Fashion Staple
Kate Middleton has arguably elevated her style since she took on her new royal title—Princess of Wales—following the Queen’s death in September. But her habit of rewearing pieces from her own wardrobe has remained decidedly the same, as shown during her visit to Reading today [17 November).
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Curtain Bangs Belong On Your Fall Mood Board
She marked her return to single life with ultra-long mermaid hair (courtesy of some subtle extensions) back in August, but for her flirty new phase, Emily Ratajkowski has adopted some excellent curtain bangs. Her wispy fringe lends just the right amount of mystique for parties, dates, and the rest. Ratajkowski’s...
A Look Back at Tom Ford—The Man and the Label—In Vogue
As if anyone needed further proof that Tom Ford is a veritable Midas man, it was announced that Estée Lauder is in contract to buy the designer’s namesake brand for a staggering $2.8 billion dollars. It’s an investment, noted the cosmetics giant, in the expanding “luxury beauty” category.
Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Taylor Goldsmith With Intimate Photos on Instagram
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are marking four years of marriage together. The This Is Us star, 38, commemorated the pair's wedding anniversary with a touching Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 18, and a tender note dedicated to her hubby. "Happy Anniversary, my love," Moore started out her post for...
Gabrielle Union’s Sculptural “Braid Flower” Updo Demands a Double Take
Beauty is always art, but in certain instances, the sentiment takes a more literal turn. Such was the case with Gabrielle Union’s latest hairstyle, which toed the line between updo and full-on sculpture. The actor stepped out for the London premiere of Strange World with her onyx lengths woven into a gravity-defying looped and structural style that mimicked an exaggerated bloom.
Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Proves That She’s the Ultimate Beauty Rebel
The inherent fun of beauty—and fashion, for that matter—is that there are no rules. Trends come and go, and certain styles certainly stick, but ultimately style is a personal and artistic choice. True to form, Rihanna just made a characteristically rebellious move. The singer stepped out over the weekend with her hair woven into box braids, but only partially, the back left to fall loose over her shoulders.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Velvet Versace “Hoodie” Is Anything But Casual
The hoodie: a basic anyone can turn to when they want to feel cozy, wrapped up and relaxed. But Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace hoodie represents something rather different. The model faced the New York City chill in a spliced velvet Versace hooded top that was as traffic-stopping as any of the sheer dresses in her closet. With a plunging neckline and midriff-flossing straps secured by a Medusa emblem that drew attention to her abs, this was anything but casual wear.
For Tessa Thompson, Two Chanel Bags Are Better Than One
What’s better than a Chanel bag? Two Chanel bags. So says Tessa Thompson, who carried a couple of classic styles on the red carpet in Los Angeles this week. The actor, wearing a simple black dress, a bouclé tweed coat and platform boots, faced photographers armed with a mini quilted purse and pouch shoulder bag—both stamped with the French maison’s iconic double C logo. The Chanel-fest didn’t stop there: her decorative earrings bore the C motif, too.
Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, and More Celebrated “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Brooklyn Museum
Last night in Brooklyn, stars and fashion industry friends gathered to fête the opening of "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime." The evening celebrated the exhibition's arrival at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, marking its global debut in the United States. Viewed by over one million visitors in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and France since its initial launch in 2019, the exhibition concludes its grand tour in New York's largest borough.
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It’s also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
Ahead of the Holidays, Staud Celebrated an Exclusive Capsule With Saks
That the nights are becoming increasingly chilly in Los Angeles isn’t enough to turn a crowd away from a Staud and Saks party. Inside, Sarah Staudinger, co-founder of her own 7-year-old eponymous label, and Roopal Patel, fashion director at Saks, weren’t hard to find—after all, they, like some of the night’s guests, had arrived dressed to the nines in styles from the Californian brand’s new exclusive capsule with the New York retailer. They were a bow-accented miniskirt, and whimsical organza gown, respectively. Perched atop a windy road in Beverly Hills, the location for the evening, the iconic estate of Tony Duquette, was one that would garner a number of awe-inspired compliments throughout the night.
Collection
“The beauty of Egypt is its maximalism and its minimalism,” said Olivier Rousteing. The French designer translated that starting point with great verve in a collection that was packed with overt, hyper-representative references to his ancient source material—Tutunkhamun’s mask, the material entombment of mummies, the scarab, and the asp that Cleopatra grasped to her bosom—alongside more restrained communications about his own authorship. Rousteing says that since he was bandaged after suffering terrible burns, this has become a signature of his collections, and it was here in many stretchily-sexy (and slightly “Thriller”-esque) dresses. But the relationship of the bandage to the stripe, which in France is Breton and a pillar of national identity, ricocheted fascinatingly back to the designer’s origin story.
Taylor Russell Is Hollywood’s Boldest New Red Carpet Risk-Taker
With her breakout role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet, Canadian actor Taylor Russell is having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. But not only is she one of Hollywood’s freshest new faces—Russell has all of the necessary A-list red carpet style nous to back it up. During the film’s press tour over the past month, the actor has been proving that she’s in a total fashion league of her own, choosing unique looks that stray from the glitzy status quo. No classic (read: boring) gowns here—Russell favors silhouettes that are more experimental and way more avant-garde.
A Reunion Story: How Natalia Vodianova Found Her Long-Lost Sister Jenna
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. One evening in July 2021, 22-year-old Jennifer Burns—“Jenna” to her friends and family—was sitting in a Walmart parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, when a flurry of email notifications appeared on her phone. Jenna, a mechanical engineering undergraduate at the city’s university who’d been shopping for a simple dinner with her roommate, remembers thinking the timing was “weird”—it was after work hours after all. Then she noticed the source: a DNA site she’d subscribed to several years earlier. “A new DNA relative has sent you a message,” one notification read. “At that point I’m kind of freaking out,” she remembers. It could only mean one thing.
Jeremy Pope on His Devastating Star Turn in The Inspection
With The Inspection, his feature directorial debut, filmmaker Elegance Bratton—best known for the Vice series My House and the 2019 documentary Pier Kids, two sensitive portraits of queer life in New York City—considers his own complicated story. The drama centers on a young, Black gay man named Ellis French (a striking Jeremy Pope) who, pushed out of the house by his mother, Inez (Gabrielle Union), enlists in the Marines in the mid-2000s, long before the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” At bootcamp, French thrills to the rigors of basic training but is quickly singled out and brutalized by one Sgt. Laws (Bokeem Woodbine), the kind of man who says thing like “Our job is not to make Marines, it’s to make monsters.” (Laws begs comparison to R. Lee Ermey in Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, a film that, along with Claire Denis’s lyrical Beau Travail, inspired the look and mood of The Inspection.) Yet he finds allies in his barracks, too—among them Rosales (Looking’s Raúl Castillo), a protective older officer, and Ismail (Eman Esfandi), another alienated recruit—and, in time, a hard-won sense of purpose.
