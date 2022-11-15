ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out 2-3 weeks with toe injury

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies may be getting Jaren Jackson Jr. back soon, but they are also losing another starter. Desmond Bane is out two-to-three weeks with a Grade 2 right toe sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

Bane suffered the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards.

Bane has been one of the NBA's breakout stars this season. Along with elite 3-point shooting, Bane has been more assertive driving on offense and getting teammates involved. He's averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Grizzlies are 9-3 when Bane plays this season and 0-2 in the games he has missed.

"The next man has to step up all the time," Jackson said. "That's how it was for me. That's how it was with anybody that's out. We know he's rooting for us and we'll do it for him until he comes back."

Ja Morant said he and Bane are "top two, not two" when asked about where the Grizzlies backcourt ranks in the NBA. Bane and Morant have topped 30 points in the same game twice this season.

John Konchar is expected to start in place of Bane. He is averaging 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6% on 3-pointers.

"I just got to be more aggressive on offense," Konchar said. "Getting downhill, finding the open man, shooting more 3s like I have in the first couple of games and keep going at it."

