Cocke County, TN

‘Family aspect’ fuels Pittman’s decision in signing with Carson-Newman XC

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

NEWPORT — As soon as they stepped on campus at Carson-Newman last summer, Jenna and Jeanie Pittman knew it was the right place for Jenna to continue her cross country career.

“There was just something about it,” said Pittman, who has made known her goal of becoming a labor and delivery nurse after college. “When I left there, I told my mom I knew I wanted to go there.

“The family aspect, just feeling so welcomed as soon as I stepped on campus, and their nursing program is great in statistics and percents of passing.”

A fall recruiting visit affirmed Pittman’s thoughts, as she fit in seamlessly with other runners while watching the Tennessee-Alabama football game.

“I felt like I was already on the team,” she explained. “I didn’t feel out of place.”

Less than a month later, in Cocke County’s gym last Friday afternoon, Pittman made that fit official when she signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country with the Eagles next year.

For Pittman, the signing cemented a long-anticipated step — but the initial process began before that first visit.

Madison Dockery — a Cocke County alum and current member of the CNU cross country team — passed along the number of Carson-Newman’s cross country coach, Mike Spooner, this summer.

Spooner and Pittman traded texts through the fall while Pittman was running and playing soccer, and C-N and Milligan both offered scholarships during the middle of her final cross country season.

“I think Madison told Coach Spooner I would be a good fit for the team and the atmosphere they desired,” said Pittman. “She had told me about the girls and how it was there running, so that really sparked my interest.”

Though they knew Carson-Newman was the right fit, the Pittmans did not know for certain that it would work out until CNU upped Jenna’s scholarship offer at Regionals.

“Money was a factor,” explained Pittman’s mother, Jeanie Pittman. “And we reached the point where it would be the same anywhere we went.”

After that, Pittman merely needed to verbally commit and then sign.

But first came her final appearance at the state meet, where she clinched All-State status with a 15th-place finish and a time of 20:24.

“We just wanted her to wait until after state, to focus on one thing and one step at a time,” said Jeanie. “So it was more waiting until she had finished that commitment before signing.”

Pittman grinned with exuberance after her strong finish, having completed the last step of a PR-studded career that saw her become the second CCHS runner in history to be named All-State.

Shortly after crossing the finish line at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Pittman brought up the commitment.

Initially, Jeanie requested that she continue to wait.

Later that day, though, Pittman pulled the trigger and committed to the Eagles in-person since Spooner had come to watch her compete.

“I’d been telling her, ‘Mom, I’m going to commit,’ and it just took a little push that day and I was good,” said Pittman with a grin.

Exactly one week after making her verbal commitment in Middle Tennessee, Pittman and her whole family sat at a table in the center of Cocke County’s gym.

With orange and blue balloons flanking each side and a black Cocke County tablecloth adorning the surface, Pittman and the rest of the crowd sat and listened while CCHS athletic director Dr. Robert Vick explained the process Pittman has gone through to reach this point.

He used a metaphor, describing Pittman’s getting to know Carson-Newman’s runners and coaches as “dating.”

Her verbal commitment represented the “engagement,” and finally, this day would represent the “marriage.”

Kaylee Hannah, one of Pittman’s soccer teammates, prayed over her before she signed.

“I’ve known Kaylee since grade school and Newport Grammar. I did not know she was going to do that,” said Pittman later. “But it made me really happy.”

Finally, Pittman put pen to paper and inked her signature, putting a final end to her recruitment process.

Now, with her senior soccer and cross country careers behind her and track season ahead, Pittman will be able to focus solely on running.

And several people are excited to see what could unfold.

“I think she’s going to continue to excel,” said Mikayla Metzdorf, whose soccer team Pittman captained this fall. “We’re seeing PR’s from her quite often, and she’s run cross country for what, three years?

“With track coming up and being able to focus on that and recover, I think her body will feel better and she’ll be able to compete at an even higher level.”

Added Jeanie Pittman: “(Jenna) has always had soccer, too. So I can’t wait to see how she does when she’s truly putting everything she has into cross country.“

Before heading to Jefferson City, though, Pittman is looking to increase her mileage in preparation for college running.

Moreover, she wants reach state in track, too.

But when she does move in at Carson Newman, Pittman will be moving into the same type of family-oriented atmosphere that she cherished at Cocke County — the kind that drew her to Carson-Newman on that first visit.

“Whether it be coaches, faculty, staff, students, I know there’s tons of people here I can rely on,” Pittman said of CCHS. “I really appreciate the aspect of family here.”

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

