Paradise Valley property listed for sale at $9.5 million

Agents Thomas Scott and Kelly Jones of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty are introducing a desert contemporary masterful home by MP Design and Development listed for sale at $9.5 million.

5800 N. Monte Vista Drive, located in the heart of Paradise Valley, offers one of the best of Arizona’s indoor and outdoor living along with countless amenities, a press release stated. This new build comes with five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, as well as a detached casita. The 7,460-square-feet home sits on just over an acre.

The owner’s suite features views of Camelback and Mummy mountains, a master bathroom with an outdoor shower and a spacious walk-in closet, two center islands and a laundry room.

The primary wing also includes an atrium, gym and office with a switch glass window looking into the private garage. The six-car garage can fit up to 12 cars with lifts. The three additional en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets offer a split floor plan including a game room with a bar and den area.

“We are so excited to have the privilege to introduce this spectacular masterpiece to the public,” Scott said in the release. “This is the perfect home for a family as it offers amazing indoor and outdoor living, including a pool, built-in barbecue, gym, home office and den with a game room and bar.”

The chef’s kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom cabinetry, two center islands, a coffee bar and pantry. The multiple retractable glass sliding walls open to an oversized outdoor patio, built-in barbecue, heated pool and spa, a fireplace and built-in fire pit.

The detached casita suite is ideal to host family and friends as it offers a full kitchen, living room, en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, laundry room and patio.

“This is a gorgeous, contemporary property designed by MP Design and Development,” Jones said in the release. “It offers wonderful amenities any home buyer on the market is on the look for including a smart home system, spa, walk-in closets and a guest casita to host friends and families.”

Other amenities include under cabinet lighting, a wine cellar and pool bath. The estimated date of completion for this property is February 2023.