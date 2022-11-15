ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Paradise Valley property listed for sale at $9.5 million

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlwxZ_0jBecEbR00

Agents Thomas Scott and Kelly Jones of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty are introducing a desert contemporary masterful home by MP Design and Development listed for sale at $9.5 million.

5800 N. Monte Vista Drive, located in the heart of Paradise Valley, offers one of the best of Arizona’s indoor and outdoor living along with countless amenities, a press release stated. This new build comes with five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, as well as a detached casita. The 7,460-square-feet home sits on just over an acre.

The owner’s suite features views of Camelback and Mummy mountains, a master bathroom with an outdoor shower and a spacious walk-in closet, two center islands and a laundry room.

The primary wing also includes an atrium, gym and office with a switch glass window looking into the private garage. The six-car garage can fit up to 12 cars with lifts. The three additional en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets offer a split floor plan including a game room with a bar and den area.

“We are so excited to have the privilege to introduce this spectacular masterpiece to the public,” Scott said in the release. “This is the perfect home for a family as it offers amazing indoor and outdoor living, including a pool, built-in barbecue, gym, home office and den with a game room and bar.”

The chef’s kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom cabinetry, two center islands, a coffee bar and pantry. The multiple retractable glass sliding walls open to an oversized outdoor patio, built-in barbecue, heated pool and spa, a fireplace and built-in fire pit.

The detached casita suite is ideal to host family and friends as it offers a full kitchen, living room, en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, laundry room and patio.

“This is a gorgeous, contemporary property designed by MP Design and Development,” Jones said in the release. “It offers wonderful amenities any home buyer on the market is on the look for including a smart home system, spa, walk-in closets and a guest casita to host friends and families.”

Other amenities include under cabinet lighting, a wine cellar and pool bath. The estimated date of completion for this property is February 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Caliber will develop 100-acre The Riverwalk project near Scottsdale

Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor today announced the purchase of the lease rights for 100 acres of land to begin developing The Riverwalk Development project, located in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). The proposed Riverwalk property is located alongside the 101...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining

6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix housing inventory jumps 136.6%

While the real estate market enters a new phase from the highs seen earlier this year, Phoenix REALTORS reports that sellers continue to reap 100.4% of their asking price year-to-date in 2022, while median sales prices continue to be up 5.9% from last year, and housing inventory jumped 136.6%, according to newly released October 2022 data.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Mixed-uses Proposed for Gilbert’s Cooley Station

Kaplan Multifamily has proposed a 612-unit apartment community with commercial and non-residential uses for a 13.26-acre site near Recker and Williams Field roads in the Cooley Station community of Gilbert. The developer is requesting a General Plan amendment and rezoning to allow two, four-story apartment buildings, 15KSF of commercial space...
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America

Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

As Phoenix housing prices dip, investors are hurting

Since the pandemic, investors have been snapping up single family homes to rent out at higher rates. This — coupled with the slowed home building industry and other factors — has resulted in inflated home prices, locking many first-time and low-income home buyers out of the market. But...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

2 Updated Multifamily Plans Return, Advance in Scottsdale

After having been previously withdrawn due to organized resident groups and Scottsdale City Council opposition, two multifamily developments have been revised and have earned Development Review Board recommendations. DRB voted Nov. 3 to recommend Mercado Courtyards (formerly 92 Ironwood) and 94 Hundred Shea (formerly 9400 Shea) for approval by Council...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Fox Restaurant Concepts opening third Fly Bye location in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Pizza lovers in Phoenix can rejoice. Fox Restaurant Concepts is opening its third Fly Bye shop on Thursday in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia. The restaurant will have an expanded menu specializing in pizza and chicken. Located off Camelback Road and 40th Street, the Detroit-style pan pizza...
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Hidden in the Hills returns to the North Valley

Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, Hidden in the Hills, is returning to the North Valley Fridays Nov. 18 and Nov. 26, Saturdays Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, and Sundays Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, this year’s free, self-guided tour features...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gulfstream Aerospace signs major lease near Gateway Airport

CBRE announced the long-term lease of an 58,741-sq.-ft. hangar space to Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. next to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz. The facility is located at 6341 South Downwind Circle and is adjacent to the company’s new customer support center which will be completed in 2024.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Home prices plateau as high mortgage rates chill market

Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow market report. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy. In Metro Phoenix, the October Zillow Home Value Index was $449,590, a 6.4% year-over-year increase. The average monthly mortgage cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,418, a 70.7% year-over-year increase.
PHOENIX, AZ
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
591
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy