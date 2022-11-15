Read full article on original website
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Kitchen Culture Says Purported Notice to Call Second Attempted EGM on 25 November 2022 to Remove 5 Directors By Electronic Means Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders Not To Attend
SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ("Kitchen Culture" or the "Company") said today that a second attempt to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("Second Intended EGM") to remove 5 of 6 directors next week is defective and invalid for non-compliance with the Companies Act 1967 and the Company's Constitution.
New Zealand Visa Online Announces Easier Way To Apply For Tourist Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available online, making it easier than ever for customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.With this new service, there is no need to visit a New Zealand embassy or consulate, making the process more convenient and accessible for everyone.This online visa service is available now, so customers can start their application process right away.
Does ASML's November Rally Have Staying Power?
Share buybacks, capacity expansion, acquisition plans, and semiconductor trade skirmishes all factor into the recent uptrend in Netherlands-based chip gear maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). Shares soared 17.82% in the past week and 52.41% in the past month, and are currently trading 24% above their 50-day moving average. The uptrend began...
Silver X to Participate in the 121 Mining Investment in London – November 22 & 23, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their participation in the 121 Mining Investment in London, UK. The event will be held in person Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23, at Etc.venues, 133...
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Nassau, Bahamas - Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
Relatable Media Officially Launches To Connect Creatives Across the Globe
Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.
Cloud Imperative Drives France to Embrace SDN
Software-defined networks, slow to emerge in France, are enabling digital transformation to overcome pandemic disruptions and other challenges, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Many companies in France, lagging behind their counterparts in other countries, are finally moving to software-defined (SD) networks, according to a new research report published today...
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
Nextdoor to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information. Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com),...
Global Wireless Doorbells Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Doorbells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Wireless Doorbells Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Doorbells estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
Governance Professionals of Canada Announces and Congratulates the Winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance. To learn more about the EGAs: http://www.gpcanada.org/EGA. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The Awards gather the governance community...
Schlumberger Ltd. and the SLB Dividend: What to Know
You want to know more about the SLB dividend. Well, this is the right place because by the end of this article you will understand what SLB dividend is, why the distribution was cut and why it is a good choice for income investors who can sustain a little risk.
Constellation Completes Successful $1.5 Billion Fundraise
Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), the global alternative investment firm, announced today that it held a final close for Constellation Generation IV (“CG IV”) at the target size of $1.5 billion. CG IV is the latest vintage in the Constellation series of funds that provides growth capital to private alternative asset management firms.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances (CAAT) (Algeria). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CAAT’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
India Visa Online now offering Indian visas for Bulgarian citizens
We are pleased to announce that we are now offering Indian visas for Bulgarian citizens. This is a big step forward for our company and we are proud to be able to offer this service to our customers. We are confident that this will make it easier and more convenient for Bulgarian citizens to travel to India.
