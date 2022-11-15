Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain

Make that “out.”

After being listed on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report as “doubtful” for a second straight game, Desmond Bane will now be out for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Grizzlies announced that after further evaluation, their starting scoring guard has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be evaluated again in two-three weeks.

Bane suffered the injury during Friday night’s home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Grizzlies, the news comes on the day they’re expected to get back forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who missed the start of the season while recovered from surgery to repair a summer foot fracture.

The Grizzlies hopes of seeing their projected starting lineup — Bane, Jackson, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams — on the floor together, will have to wait at least a few weeks longer.

The injury interrupts what had been a breakout season for Bane, who is averaging 25 points, five assists and five rebounds a game and is top five in the NBA in 3-pointers per game, putting him firmly in the early All-Star conversation.

The Grizzlies are 9-5 on the season as they prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a nationally televised game on Tuesday night, but are 0-3 when they haven’t had both Morant and Bane in the lineup.

The team’s ability to compete without its starting backcourt intact will now be tested.

The team still awaits the return of second-year wing Ziaire Williams, who has missed all of the season so far due to right knee soreness from patellar tendinitis.

The Grizzlies announced in late October that Williams would be out for 4 to 6 weeks, which would put his return in late November or early December.