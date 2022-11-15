ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain

By Chris Herrington
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEHK6_0jBebyjI00

Make that “out.”

After being listed on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report as “doubtful” for a second straight game, Desmond Bane will now be out for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Grizzlies announced that after further evaluation, their starting scoring guard has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be evaluated again in two-three weeks.

Bane suffered the injury during Friday night’s home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Grizzlies, the news comes on the day they’re expected to get back forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who missed the start of the season while recovered from surgery to repair a summer foot fracture.

The Grizzlies hopes of seeing their projected starting lineup — Bane, Jackson, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams — on the floor together, will have to wait at least a few weeks longer.

The injury interrupts what had been a breakout season for Bane, who is averaging 25 points, five assists and five rebounds a game and is top five in the NBA in 3-pointers per game, putting him firmly in the early All-Star conversation.

The Grizzlies are 9-5 on the season as they prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a nationally televised game on Tuesday night, but are 0-3 when they haven’t had both Morant and Bane in the lineup.

The team’s ability to compete without its starting backcourt intact will now be tested.

The team still awaits the return of second-year wing Ziaire Williams, who has missed all of the season so far due to right knee soreness from patellar tendinitis.

The Grizzlies announced in late October that Williams would be out for 4 to 6 weeks, which would put his return in late November or early December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Memphian

Pelicans get hot, dismiss Grizzlies in fourth quarter

The Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Tuesday night despite Ja Morant’s 36 points.  Related stories: Box score: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 Jaren Jackson Jr.: Goal is to be instant boost for Grizzlies on defense Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy