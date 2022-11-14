ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a third straight week, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes held onto the No. 2 spot after a 56-14 win over Indiana. Georgia (10-0) remains atop the rankings and the top four teams remained unchanged...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon named to Wooden Award watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon have been named to the John Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. The list was chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts and is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Thousands of AES Ohio customers lose power in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday afternoon, AES Ohio is reporting. At the height of the outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity. At 1:30 p.m. the utility had restored power to thousands and were counting about 2,900 customers without power. AES Ohio...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio health officials speak as respiratory viruses rise in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

OSHP provides update to series of crashes on I-70 Thursday morning

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A series of crashes along I-70 caused chaos Thursday before and during morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were five crashes along I-70 near the Enon Road overpass. The first involved a pickup truck that Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said crashed into a barrier and then came to rest on the westbound I-70 shoulder. A box truck then reportedly crashed into the pickup truck.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

21-year-old sentenced to 20-25 years for attempted murder in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 17, 21-year-old Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to multiple charges, that also include three-year firearms specifications. Brown pled guilty to one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Deputy, suspect injured in shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, a source confirmed to ABC 6. Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said a suspect also was injured and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

