COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a third straight week, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes held onto the No. 2 spot after a 56-14 win over Indiana. Georgia (10-0) remains atop the rankings and the top four teams remained unchanged...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon have been named to the John Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. The list was chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts and is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball.
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday afternoon, AES Ohio is reporting. At the height of the outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity. At 1:30 p.m. the utility had restored power to thousands and were counting about 2,900 customers without power. AES Ohio...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A series of crashes along I-70 caused chaos Thursday before and during morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were five crashes along I-70 near the Enon Road overpass. The first involved a pickup truck that Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said crashed into a barrier and then came to rest on the westbound I-70 shoulder. A box truck then reportedly crashed into the pickup truck.
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 17, 21-year-old Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to multiple charges, that also include three-year firearms specifications. Brown pled guilty to one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, a source confirmed to ABC 6. Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said a suspect also was injured and...
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Right now, local food pantries need your help as we approach the holidays. The Greene County FISH Food Pantry says it has 800 Thanksgiving meals ready to roll out on Saturday. Someone anonymously donated $25,000, which was a big help to the nonprofit. Not only that,...
