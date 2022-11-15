Read full article on original website
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
Icy roads lead to crashes, closures across West Michigan
Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Two Homer teenagers injured in Thursday afternoon Hillsdale County rollover crash
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two Homer teenagers were injured Thursday afternoon in a Hillsdale County rollover crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the one vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Card Road near Fowler Road. According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, 18-year-old Kassidy...
MLive
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after he was struck by a train Thursday night. The incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 17 and the identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to the Kalamazoo Department of...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
Holland teen taken into custody as police continue shooting investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old Holland boy was taken into police custody Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection to an altercation where another teen was shot in the torso. The suspect, who Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies did not name because of his age, is being lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home on charges of armed robbery and felony firearm.
Icy roads blamed for multiple overnight crashes
One driver in South Haven was hospitalized after leaving Baseline Road and crashing into a tree Wednesday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.
MLive
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
WWMTCw
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
MLive
Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10. Police...
One person dead after semi carrying 80K pounds of corn strikes SUV in West Michigan
COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after a semi truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn struck an SUV in West Michigan.The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.According to Michigan State Police, the semi was attempting to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder when it swiped the vehicle and struck the SUV. Police say the driver in the SUV, who was identified as a 53-year-old woman, was killed on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
MLive
