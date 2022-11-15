ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after he was struck by a train Thursday night. The incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 17 and the identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to the Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
BRONSON, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death

During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
PLAINWELL, MI
CBS Detroit

One person dead after semi carrying 80K pounds of corn strikes SUV in West Michigan

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after a semi truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn struck an SUV in West Michigan.The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.According to Michigan State Police, the semi was attempting to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder when it swiped the vehicle and struck the SUV. Police say the driver in the SUV, who was identified as a 53-year-old woman, was killed on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy