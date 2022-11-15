ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested

WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakeview man gets 6th OVI

A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
LAKEVIEW, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with murder, Tuesday, in relation to a fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St. According to the Toledo Police Department, Michael Belcher, Sr., 46, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that took place on Nov. 9. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man on probation gets prison for positive drug test

LIMA — A Lima man who violated his probation was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Friday morning. Kevonta Luster, 23, had been serving community control for second degree felony robbery for a Nov. 21, 2017 incident. On Oct. 18 of this year he was “unnsuccesfully terminated” from reentry court after testing positive for methamphetamine, violating a condition of his probation.
LIMA, OH
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
WANE-TV

Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out

LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
TOLEDO, OH

