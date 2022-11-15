Read full article on original website
Related
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
13abc.com
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
13abc.com
One man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with murder, Tuesday, in relation to a fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St. According to the Toledo Police Department, Michael Belcher, Sr., 46, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that took place on Nov. 9. TPD...
Lima man on probation gets prison for positive drug test
LIMA — A Lima man who violated his probation was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Friday morning. Kevonta Luster, 23, had been serving community control for second degree felony robbery for a Nov. 21, 2017 incident. On Oct. 18 of this year he was “unnsuccesfully terminated” from reentry court after testing positive for methamphetamine, violating a condition of his probation.
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
Lima man convicted in baseball bat attack released from prison early
LIMA — A Lima man sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree felonious assault will be released almost two years early as decided at a hearing Friday morning. Scott Seitz, 43, will instead spend three years on community control and return to his home with his wife and adult children.
Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman
MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
11 Investigates: Dozens of dead residents charged for nuisance properties
Blight and delinquent property taxes continue to hurt the Toledo economy. On the night of June 6, 2003, Crystal Hunt got in her car in front of her Forest Avenue home after a graduation party. Early the next morning, Hunt was found slumped over the steering wheel of that car,...
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
WANE-TV
Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out
LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
huroninsider.com
Police issue warning after man reportedly asked Perkins High School student if she needed a ride
SANDUSKY – Police are warning the public after a mother of a Perkins High School student said that an unknown man in a vehicle asked her daughter if she need a ride to school. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the student’s mother told police...
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
WTOL-TV
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
13abc.com
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week. According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.
Comments / 2