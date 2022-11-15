Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Business Journal
Uncertainty looms around PGA Tour fall events under new schedule
The PGA Tour is in Sea Island, Ga. this week for the RSM Classic, and much conversation has been around “potential changes” to the tournament in the face of a reworked PGA Tour schedule, according to Derrick Davis of the BRUNSWICK NEWS. The “evolving schedule” has left some uncertainty around what tournaments like the RSM could look like two years from now, under the updated non-wraparound PGA Tour season. Going forward, events in the fall will likely “serve as an opportunity for those outside top 70 to retain their playing cards.” Tournament Sponsor and Golf HOFer Davis Love III said the tournament is not sure “what’s going to happen a year from now, two years from now,” But he is “optimistic that this is all going to work out” (BRUNSWICK NEWS, 11/16). GOLFCHANNEL.com's Rex Hoggard notes “few, if any,” are exactly sure what the fall season will look like in 2024, but that there is “sure to be a substantial change.” PGA Tour member Mackenzie Hughes said the new fall set-up will change his mentality from “playing for FedExCup Points,” to just “playing for cash.” Hughes: “It’s kind of odd because I’ve always played the fall thinking I want to get my card locked up in the fall. It’s going to change a lot and it’s unfortunate because it’s going to take away from some great events that have been around a long time and have meant a lot to the Tour” (GOLFCHANNEL.com, 11/16). In Jacksonville, Garry Smits notes the RSM is “likely to continue,” given its connection to Love, “popularity in a golf-made resort area” and the tournament raising nearly $30M in charity since it began (FLORIDA TIMES-UNION, 11/16).
Sports Business Journal
Major questions around World Cup following Qatar's beer ban
Qatari officials have made an “abrupt about-face” and banned beer sales at World Cup games, leaving questions whether FIFA is “in full control of major decisions” related to the tournament, according to Tariq Panja of the N.Y. TIMES. The decision to just sell nonalcoholic beverages during the monthlong event “will also complicate” FIFA’s $75M sponsorship agreement with Budweiser and “infuriate fans.” It also will “leave organizers scrambling” to pivot just 48 hours before the opening game. Beer sales “will still be available in luxury suites” which are “reserved for FIFA officials and other wealthy guests.” The move comes a week after “dozens of red beer tents” were asked “to be moved to more discrete locations” at World Cup stadiums. Friday’s new plans “means the brewer’s red tents now may not be visible at all” as “unbranded white replacements are being considered.” Red refrigerators are “likely to be replaced” by blue ones, which is the color of Budweiser’s nonalcoholic brand, Budweiser Zero (N.Y. TIMES, 11/18).
Sports Business Journal
World Cup content latest addition to PointsBet app
Two months after launching a new, in-app content strategy behind Ryan Leaf, the former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and current ESPN college football analyst, PointsBet will add CBS soccer analyst Ian Joy to what will be an expanding stable. Joy will provide betting-focused previews of each...
Sports Business Journal
Fox's World Cup coverage to focus on play, not human rights issues
Fox Sports Exec Producer David Neal said that it was a “collective choice” among Fox decision-makers, including Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks and Exec Producer Brad Zager, that its FIFA World Cup coverage will “remain on the field of play only,” according to Richard Deitsch of THE ATHLETIC. Deitsch notes all 64 matches on Fox's networks will “feature play-by-play announcers and analysts calling matches on-location,” while all pre- and postgame programming will “originate from the Fox Sports set" in Doha, Qatar. This World Cup will be the first in which a U.S. rightsholder has “all of its commentary teams calling games from inside the stadium.” Neal said, “It also may be the last time we have all commentary teams at each game because it’s a unique byproduct of the compact nature of the tournament in Qatar. ... It’s logistically possible.” Deitsch writes if viewers are looking for "reporting or analysis on allegations of serious human rights abuses, including Qatar’s criminalization of homosexuality, the widespread death of migrant workers, and the limited rights of women in the country, you will not find it watching Fox Sports.” Neal: “It is consistent with everything we’ve done since 2015. Every World Cup that we’ve gone into ... we’ve kept our focus on the field of play.” He added, “It is an editorial decision. We’re going to center on the World Cup. If they come to us wanting to hear stories about other things, other events that have been in the news, they can go and find them at another outlet” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/18).
Sports Business Journal
Morning Hot Reads: Serving Senators
THE ATHLETIC looks at what actor Ryan Reynolds could bring to the Senators as a potential part owner based on his ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC. Reynolds -- "unsurprisingly -- would be a major asset" to the Senators and the NHL at large. Reynolds is "very famous and he’s clearly drawn a lot of attention to a bottom-tier team" in Wrexham. Getting more attention on the Senators "shouldn’t be too tricky." Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars refurbishing the pitch and went over budget on their player expenditures after bringing in big-ticket players to help the team." Reynolds also helped the club "navigate a tough stadium situation." The impact of celebrity ownership has helped in "attracting blue-chip sponsors" to Wrexham, including an EA Sports partnership that put the club in FIFA 22. When Reynolds' purchase of Wrexham was made official there were "fireworks in the streets," and it would be a "welcome change for Senators fans, players and staff to consistently feel a sense of optimism from their ownership group."
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Global’s top stories: Solheim Cup to Netherlands
Netherlands' Bernardus to host 2026 Solheim Cup. Ivan Toney charged with breaching betting rules. Details emerge on U.K.'s bid for Euro 2028. Check your preferences to make sure you are getting all the SBJ editions you need to keep you informed.
Sports Business Journal
What They're Saying
"We must not politicize sport " -- French President Emmanuel Macron, on whether the World Cup should be "a forum for raising political concerns" (BBC, 11/17). "There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club" -- Red Sox President & CEO (and FSG partner) Sam Kennedy, on the Liverpool sale process (LIVERPOOL ECHO, 11/17).
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Behind the Scenes: Forty Under 40, presented by TurnkeyZRG, Anheuser-Busch and MGM Rewards
NEW YORK -- The sports industry's brightest stars descended on Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday night to celebrate and connect across all facets of the business as we honored this year's Forty Under 40 class. SBJ brought together over 500 industry execs (including 50 past Forty Under 40 honorees), as well as family members and friends, to raise a glass to the next group of young leaders.
Sports Business Journal
Short Takes
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is "getting four more years in charge of soccer's governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him." He was the "only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed overnight" (AP, 11/17). See more on this story in today's SBJ Daily.
Comments / 0