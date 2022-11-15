ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Van Wert authorities investigating mink farm break-in; up to 40k minks released

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjiZm_0jBeabmS00

VAN WERT , Ohio (WJW) — Tens of thousands of minks were loosed from a Hoaglin Township farm when it was vandalized early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect broke into Lion Farms USA Mink Farm and destroyed fencing, deputies said on Facebook . About 25,000 to 40,000 minks were released from their cages.

‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland

The incident is still under investigation, with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol , the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office , Ohio’s natural resources and transportation departments and the Emergency Management Agency .

Anyone with information about the break-in is urged to call the Van Wert sheriff’s office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (419-238-7867). Callers can remain anonymous.

Minks are carnivorous mammals that eat freshly killed prey, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers,” reads the sheriff’s office Facebook post. “Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.”

Winter storm watch: Lake effect snow in the forecast

For assistance with trapping nuisance critters, call the county’s licensed trappers David Burger at 419-203-6368 or Cody Feasby of Feasby Home and Farm Service LLC at 419-203-6238. Here’s the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ list of licensed trappers in other Ohio counties .

The American minks that live in the Cleveland Metroparks are nocturnal creatures, and can usually be found along woodland streams and rivers, or swimming in ponds and lakes, according to the park system . They typically eat fish, crayfish and small mammals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio farm had 25,000- 40,000 minks released due to a breaking and entering

The Van Wert County Sheriff in Ohio released a statement saying that his Office is investigating a breaking & entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township. The Sheriff said the farm had approximately 25,000-40,000 Minks released from their cages. The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous […]
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wktn.com

Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County

Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
FINDLAY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
SIDNEY, OH
WANE-TV

Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Allen County Friday morning, according to the Allen County Department of Homeland Security. The department urges drivers to slow down and to give themselves extra time as snow falls across parts of northeast Indiana. Throughout the morning,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
theprogressortimes.com

High speed chase ends in Crawford

A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
FINDLAY, OH
WDTN

Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakeview man gets 6th OVI

A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
LAKEVIEW, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

75K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy