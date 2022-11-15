Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
EAGLE CORNER: ‘We’ll do what we need to do’: Superintendent’s thoughts after referendum fails
As Superintendent of Brown County Schools, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the community members that came out to support us last week on Election Day. While the outcome of the operating referendum for Brown County Schools was incredibly disheartening, the outpouring of support for the schools and our staff was affirming of our mission to create world class opportunities that foster small school relationships, ultimately leaving a lifelong impact for our students.
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Habitat happenings, challenges; Donations needed for children’s auction; ‘Thank you’ for election support
Challenges, happenings, opportunities with Habitat. On Sept. 15 the Brown County Inn graciously hosted a “Giving Dinner” to support the future of Brown County Indiana Habitat for Humanity. This event was arranged by the Brown County Community Foundation (BCCF) as part of its mission to raise awareness and...
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION 2022: Republican candidate wins Dist. 2 commissioner seat, looks forward to tenure
Republican candidate Ronald Sanders will fill the Brown County Dist. 2 Commissioner seat at the beginning of 2023, after winning the general election. Sanders earned 3,281 votes, Democratic candidate Stephanie Kritzer received 2,324 and Independent candidate Jeff Harden received 740 votes. Sanders ran the same campaign as he did in...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
bcdemocrat.com
GUEST OPINION: ‘Not just about the sports,’ and other reflections of a Panther
June, 1972. 600 plus juniors, many of them wearing newly acquired class rings that said “Bloomington High,” left the school for the last time. When they returned in the fall, they would be part of the inaugural class of 1973 at the newly formed Bloomington High School South.
Residents have mixed reaction about planned resource center in Plainfield
There are frustrations from neighbors both for and against a proposal for the re-zoning of a former church in Plainfield. Family Promise Resource Center is hoping to move in.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
Indiana Daily Student
Here are winter coat and food drives around Bloomington
Approaching the wintertime, having necessary winter clothing items and accessibility to food are essential to staying safe. As a city filled with over a thousand nonprofit organizations, Bloomington offers multiple options to stay safe this winter. . Explore the list below to find out which coat and food drives are happening...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ramona Magill
Ramona Magill, the eldest daughter of Ben and Leona Taylor, was born on July 19, 1929, and passed away at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 93. She married Vasco (Mac) Magill on November 26, 1947, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1989. Her parents and brother, Dwight, also preceded her in death.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County burn ban lifted
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities at Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) say the burn ban which had been put into effect last week at the direction of the Bartholomew County Commissioners has been lifted as of Wednesday. BCEM noted the ban had been active since November 10.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville FD responds to residential kitchen fire
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, homeowners on Pine Drive in Noblesville returned home to find smoke in their garage. They called 911 and fire and EMS units were dispatched. Upon entering, crews found heavy smoke and fire emanating from the kitchen. Crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack and limit the fire damage to the first floor. There were not any injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Greenfield Shelter needs volunteers to help with animals
Recently Greenfield Hancock Animal Management moved into a new facility, but with only two volunteers, they need more people to step up and lend a hand.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Comments / 0