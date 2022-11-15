ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

bcdemocrat.com

EAGLE CORNER: ‘We’ll do what we need to do’: Superintendent’s thoughts after referendum fails

As Superintendent of Brown County Schools, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the community members that came out to support us last week on Election Day. While the outcome of the operating referendum for Brown County Schools was incredibly disheartening, the outpouring of support for the schools and our staff was affirming of our mission to create world class opportunities that foster small school relationships, ultimately leaving a lifelong impact for our students.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

New nature preserve added in Greene County

A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Here are winter coat and food drives around Bloomington

Approaching the wintertime, having necessary winter clothing items and accessibility to food are essential to staying safe. As a city filled with over a thousand nonprofit organizations, Bloomington offers multiple options to stay safe this winter. . Explore the list below to find out which coat and food drives are happening...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ramona Magill

Ramona Magill, the eldest daughter of Ben and Leona Taylor, was born on July 19, 1929, and passed away at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 93. She married Vasco (Mac) Magill on November 26, 1947, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1989. Her parents and brother, Dwight, also preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County burn ban lifted

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities at Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) say the burn ban which had been put into effect last week at the direction of the Bartholomew County Commissioners has been lifted as of Wednesday. BCEM noted the ban had been active since November 10.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville FD responds to residential kitchen fire

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, homeowners on Pine Drive in Noblesville returned home to find smoke in their garage. They called 911 and fire and EMS units were dispatched. Upon entering, crews found heavy smoke and fire emanating from the kitchen. Crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack and limit the fire damage to the first floor. There were not any injuries to civilians or firefighters.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN

Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
PLAINFIELD, IN

