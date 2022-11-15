ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

firststateupdate.com

Scooter Collector Facing Eight Felonies In Robbery Incidents

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. Police said on November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee according to police. The suspect then fled the store.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 dead following possible domestic shooting

Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

fox29.com

House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner

CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
CHESTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder

The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Officials Seeking Info In Fatal Arson Case

Ma Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County. Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments...
KENT COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Fire Claims Man’s Like In Elkton Thursday, Woman Critically Injured

Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of an Elkton fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and critically injured a female Thursday morning. Just before 7:00 a.m., a neighbor observed a large fire in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive and discovered the fire involved a camper trailer with heavy fire throughout just behind the home. Deputies confirmed a deceased male was located in a window. Firefighters with Singerly Fire Company arrived moments later and discovered another critically injured 55-year-old woman outside the home.
ELKTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
SMYRNA, DE
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

