Silvis holds food drive through Nov. 18

The City of Silvis is holding a food drive this week. Members of the public who bring in three or more nonperishable food items by Friday, November 18 at 4 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for two tickets for the Walk Amongst the Giants train tour on Sunday, November 20.

The drop off location for food drive donation is at Silvis City Hall, 121 11 th Street in Silvis. Call (309) 792-9181 for more information or with questions.

