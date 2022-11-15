ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student loan payments: Biden aides consider extending pause after ruling, report says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgO31_0jBea1Hf00

The White House is considering extending the pause on student loan debt payments following a ruling by a federal appeals court that put on hold President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debts, The Washington Post is reporting.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued on Monday an injunction preventing the administration from forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt. Last week, a judge in Texas ruled the program was unlawful.

The ruling comes as Biden’s plan has faced six lawsuits.

Biden announced the student loan forgiveness program in August. The plan would allow an estimated 40 million borrowers who held federally backed student loans and fell within certain income limits to receive loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 if the loan was a Pell Grant.

The Post reported that talks concerning the idea of extending the loan payment pause until the legal issues surrounding the debt forgiveness plan had been settled, were preliminary. The pause on federally backed student loan payments began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear if Biden has been involved in the talks to extend the pause on payments, the Post reported.

“As the legal vulnerability has become clearer and clearer, the White House has been making increasingly firm plans to extend the loan repayment pause,” one of the people familiar with the matter told the Post.

“The extension we’re likely to see is meant to make sure borrowers don’t have the rug pulled out from under them, rather than an indefinite replacement for loan forgiveness.”

While no Republican has yet weighed in on the idea of extending the pause, in a statement to The Hill last week, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the top Republican on the House Committee on Education and Labor, said she expected the legal challenges against the program to prevail.

“The Biden administration’s $400 billion wealth transfer is grossly unfair and Republicans will do everything we can to stop this abusive power grab, fix our broken student loan program, and lower the cost of college for students, families, and taxpayers,” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
TheDailyBeast

Amy Coney Barrett Rejects Second Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The decision doesn’t change the appeals court ruling to temporarily block the program, but does keep the increasingly partisan Supreme Court removed from the legal battle. Barrett first rejected a challenge to the program Oct. 20, just a day before the ruling was blocked by an appeals court. Biden announced the program in August, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt from student loan borrowers. Although the program is on hold, the Biden administration continues to encourage those eligible to apply for forgiveness.
Newsweek

How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks

As U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains tied up in court, some borrowers who paid their debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive refunds. Bloomberg reported this week that the government will soon be sending out checks to those who previously paid their student loans while...
North Platte Post

Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court

The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
TEXAS STATE
Insider

As Biden's student loan relief program hangs in legal limbo, advocates are calling for a complete pause on repayments 'until the debt is actually cleared from people's accounts'

Advocates are calling on the White House pause student loan repayments again. The demands come after a federal judge ruled Biden's relief program unconstitutional. Now, many are concerned as payments are set to resume in the coming months. Advocates are renewing pressure on The White House to once again take...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
137K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy