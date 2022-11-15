Read full article on original website
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
To many, the shots of Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke celebrating the upset victory at the Eagles with a beer was innocuous enough. ... but the heightened sensitivity means discipline.
Jalen Suggs' Game-Winner Leads Magic Over Bulls
The Orlando Magic led big against the Chicago Bulls, but didn't have the lead at the final whistle.
Reynolds football again rallies late to keep playoff dreams alive vs. Butler
Reynolds playoff football is not for the faint of heart. For the second straight week, the Rockets saw themselves trailing in the fourth quarter. Last week it took a long field goal in the final minute to win. On Friday, the Rockets scored a little earlier, then let their defense do the work in...
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds...
