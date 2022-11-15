Read full article on original website
Label To Know: Istanbul-based Zeynep Arçay Taps Elsa Hosk For Its First Major Campaign
If you’re perusing the internet’s best luxury e-commerce sites for wardrobe staples like leather blazers, knit dresses, and tailored separates these days, chances are you’ve already come across Zeynep Arçay. The eponymous Turkish designer launched her brand in 2016 to fashion insider fan fare and her name has been doing the rounds on the lips of style stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner ever since. Now, the brand has tapped one of its day-one fans, Elsa Hosk, to feature in its first large-scale brand campaign. We caught up with Arçay to get the low down on the Resort ’23 collection and to hear what’s in the pipeline.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
A Look Into Jil Sander’s ‘Indulgence’ Line
MILAN — High-end fabrics, plush textures and buttery colors are part of Jil Sander’s definition of “indulgence,” according to the new line of apparel and accessories the OTB-controlled brand has released. In keeping with the label’s focus on precise cuts and artisanal handcraft, the range intends to offer an elevated selection of pieces, including coats, capes, dresses, cardigans, turtlenecks and spongy and fringed scarves knitted in cashmere. Just in time for end-of-the-year festivities, fluid shirts and pants crafted from fabrics such as cupro and viscose are added for a comfortable yet ultra-shiny touch.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022...
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Is Breathtaking In Plunging Top
There is not a single slide we are not in love with since Thylane Blondeau looks as stunning as ever! Thylane Blondeau sparkled when she photographed the campaign for APM Monaco a few weeks ago! The APM Monaco jewelry line takes pleasure in its elegance, savoir-vivre, and opulent lifestyle. Their website describes them as "fashion-forward." Thylane joining the campaign makes perfect sense, given their mission statement, since she exemplifies all of this and more.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Stylist Andrea Lublin Curates Joe’s Latest Capsule Collection
Joe’s new fall collection offers the perks of having a stylist. The Los Angeles-based brand teamed with stylist and influencer Andrea Lublin of Andrea’s Lookbook, a blog and styling business geared toward the “chic girl next door.” Known for her creative, easy-going Southern California style, Lublin established a name for herself in the fashion industry through her celebrity styling and work with E! and The Style Network. Her current styling services focus on making fashion fun and approachable. With that ethos in mind, Lublin worked closely with Joe’s Jeans on a 15-piece collection that covers elevated essentials like jeans, dresses and outerwear. “We love...
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star
Farfetch has hit something of a soft patch — and is on the outs with investors, again — but José Neves said the platform is still very much in the sweet spot of luxury growth and technology. “We doubled this business in the last three years, so we grew more than any other online luxury company or etailer,” Neves, who is founder, chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “No one doubled. Even the most successful brands haven’t doubled.” More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed...
A Brief History of Valentino
With nearly six decades at the top of the fashion industry, Valentino remains one of the most recognizable brands in the world. A consistent staple in film and on the red carpet, its become synonymous with high fashion and has been since its early days. Valentino's namesake is not just...
Extreme Cashmere Hits L.A., Max Mara’s New Tokyo Store
Cashmere California: Amsterdam-based Saskia Dijkstra touched down in Los Angeles this week with her cult brand Extreme Cashmere — and it could be coming to a red carpet or NBA tunnel soon. The founder turned the tables on some of Hollywood’s biggest image makers, styling the stylists Jessica Paster, Petra Flannery, Nicole Ferreira and more in her softest layers to introduce them to the brand.More from WWDMax Mara's Face of the Future EventBackstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2023Max Mara RTW Spring 2023 Contrary to popular belief, Southern California is the perfect place to live a cashmere lifestyle, with the temperatures swinging as...
7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits
Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
