LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.

