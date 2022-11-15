ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Ruth A Etzinger

Ruth Ann Etzinger, 57, of Galion passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born on June 6, 1965, in Galion to the late Glen and Loretta (Skums) Sheets Sr. On, March 30, 1984, Ruth married Dean Etzinger. They were together for 40 years and married for 38, he survives in Galion.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mildred L. Gaul

Mildred Lucille (Smith) Gaul, 78, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Galion Avita Hospital. Mildred was born in on January 11,1944, to the late Lester and Francis (Rinehart) Smith. On November 10, 1959, Mildred married David H. Gaul, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1995.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

JoAnn Peppers

MANSFIELD: JoAnn (Germann) Peppers, age 92, of Mansfield went to meet Jesus early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 in Ashland University Hospital. She was born October 29, 1930 in Mansfield to Nathan and Grace (Howell) Germann. On January 29, 1955 she married Donald Peppers and together raised their three children. She worked at Mansfield General Hospital in labor and delivery and housekeeping, retiring after 17 years. She also worked at Therm-O-Disc and M&M Coin Operated Laundry on Lexington Avenue for 12 years.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eileen Messer

Eileen Messer, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She was 88 years old. She was born November 5, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Leona (Lewis) and James Burriss. Eileen retired from Mansfield...
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lloyd Eugene Mullet

Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Meri Lee Sprang

Meri Lee Sprang, 85, of Ontario, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. Born August 17, 1937, in Crestline, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alma (Kraner) and Delano Paynter. She graduated from Crestline High School with the Class of 1956. Meri Lee retired from Mansfield City Schools as a cook and custodian. She was the head cook for several years at the Girl Scout Camp Walhonding in Loudonville. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, word searches and watching her television shows. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Helen Rosalie (Weaver) Stockon

Helen “Rosalie” Stockon, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin, Mansfield with her daughters, Rita and Stephanie, by her side. Rosalie was born February 6, 1935, in Hymera, Indiana to Archie and Grace (Bush) Weaver. Rosalie worked for J.I. Case, Terre Haute, Indiana and retired many years ago when she and Sam moved to Mansfield to spend more time with their Ohio grandchildren. They returned to Terre Haute in 2000 to spend more time with grandchildren in Indiana. Rosalie enjoyed taking care of and “doing” for her family. She and Sam returned to Ohio in 2016 so they could be cared for by their family in Ohio. Rosalie was a one-of-a-kind woman who kept everyone “in line” with a few words. She worked hard at everything, laughed often, and loved her family and friends! Decorating for Christmas, the colors purple and red, dancing, watching crime shows, and giving Sam a hard time were some of her favorite things.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

James H. Howard

James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side. To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Etta Strojek

LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

4-H recognizes achievements at honor program

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13. Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Martha Rocks

Martha “Marti” Barker Shollenberger Rocks, 79, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in the South Shore of Chicago, IL and raised in the Greater Chicago area. She went on to live in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Plainfield, NJ, Mansfield, Ohio, Marshall, Michigan, Marion, Ohio and settled the remainder of her days in Delaware, Ohio. Finding something or someone to love in all those places!
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

6th Annual ThanksGIVEaway

For the sixth year running, Rinehardt Injury Attorneys are putting turkeys on tables for those families in our community who are facing adversity or hardship and need a helping hand. Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table, share a special meal, and give thanks. The team at Rinehardt Injury Attorneys wants every family in our community to have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday without financial stress. With the cost of groceries skyrocketing, there are sure to be more families that need an extra hand this year.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Gravity Ohio & DLX serve Thanksgiving dinner to the public on Nov. 24

MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the first annual Families without Family community Thanksgiving celebration. On Thursday, Nov. 24, Gravity Ohio and DLX will open the doors of Dan Lew Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free meals to anyone who attends at no cost and with no proof of need.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

'Sister Act' returns to the Renaissance with joyful noise

MANSFIELD — Playing the role of Delores Van Cartier in the musical comedy "Sister Act" was a dream come true for Condrea Webber when the Renaissance Theatre first produced the show in 2017. Five years later, the Mansfield native says she has gained a new last name (Cannada, her...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Nursing scholarship available at The Shelby Foundation

SHELBY -- Wanda June Humphrey was a registered nurse who provided care to the community of Shelby for over 26 years. Always the visionary, she recognized the need for nurses to continually embrace life-long learning. The Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship of The Shelby Foundation was established to financially assist...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Uniontown Lake can't hang with Massillon

Massillon dumped Uniontown Lake 24-6 at Massillon on November 18 in Ohio football action. In recent action on November 4, Massillon faced off against Canal Winchester and Uniontown Lake took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on November 4 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Turkey Trot provides Thanksgiving dinner to seniors in need

LEXINGTON – The fifth annual Mansfield & Lexington Turkey Trot has a $1,000 fundraising goal to assist the community. Heartland Church will partner with the Lexington Senior Civic Center to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 125 seniors in need in the Lexington area.
LEXINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy