Polk County, FL

Hit-and-run driver in custody, accused of hitting 11-year-old boy

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County.

Polk County deputies said the boy broke his leg and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Deputies said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop in Poinciana.

Deputies said the driver of a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner fled the scene. Investigators said they located the vehicle shortly after the crash and identified the suspect as Pierre Jacinthe, 68, of Poinciana.

At around 10:45 a.m., deputies said Jacinthe turned himself in at the Davenport Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Orlando, FL
