Hit-and-run driver in custody, accused of hitting 11-year-old boy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County.
Polk County deputies said the boy broke his leg and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Deputies said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop in Poinciana.
Deputies said the driver of a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner fled the scene. Investigators said they located the vehicle shortly after the crash and identified the suspect as Pierre Jacinthe, 68, of Poinciana.
At around 10:45 a.m., deputies said Jacinthe turned himself in at the Davenport Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1