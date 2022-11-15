Read full article on original website
Related
Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday said it was premature to discuss any potential trips to China, days after he met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Harris meets Xi briefly, calls for US-China communication
US Vice President Kamala Harris called Saturday for open communication with China during a brief meeting with President Xi Jinping, days after he held extensive talks with President Joe Biden. The vice president reinforced Biden's message that "we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said on condition of anonymity.
