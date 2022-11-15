Read full article on original website
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for Ohio employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all Sidecar Health employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
CORRECTING and REPLACING StretchLab Receives Accreditation of Brand’s Flexologist Training Program from the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE)
Largest Assisted Stretching Franchise Proudly Offers United States’ First Nationally Accredited Program for Assisted Stretching. First paragraph, second sentence of release dated November 16, 2022 should read: This accreditation means that all Flexologists trained through StretchLab after August 2021... (instead of This accreditation means that all Flexologists trained through StretchLab after August 2022...).
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Now Swedish citizens can apply for a US visa online through online portal
Starting today, Swedish citizens can apply for a US visa online through our platform. This is a major convenience for those who want to visit the United States, as they can now do so without having to go through a third-party provider.Our platform is secure and user-friendly, and we are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers. We believe that this new service will make it easier than ever for Swedish citizens to travel to the United States.
New Zealand Visa Online Announces Easier Way To Apply For Tourist Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available online, making it easier than ever for customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.With this new service, there is no need to visit a New Zealand embassy or consulate, making the process more convenient and accessible for everyone.This online visa service is available now, so customers can start their application process right away.
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
India Visa Online now offering Indian visas for Bulgarian citizens
We are pleased to announce that we are now offering Indian visas for Bulgarian citizens. This is a big step forward for our company and we are proud to be able to offer this service to our customers. We are confident that this will make it easier and more convenient for Bulgarian citizens to travel to India.
Andersen Welcomes Roger Pillow to US National Tax Practice
Andersen announces the addition of Managing Director Roger Pillow to the US National Tax (USNT) practice in the Washington, D.C. office. Roger has more than 40 years of experience in both government and private practice with deep expertise in the real estate, private equity, life sciences and entertainment industries. “Roger...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Torrid Holdings Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) common stock in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") for remedies pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933. Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates.
WARNER BROS. DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Warner Bros. securities between May 17, 2021 and April 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Surf Wallet, the first community-based wallet launched on Sui blockchain
To buoy the Sui ecosystem, Surf Wallet launched a Chrome extension this week. People interested in Sui blockchain and who want to explore the web3 world are welcome to experience Surf Wallet. Surf DAO, the team behind Surf wallet, consists of 5 early supporters active in the Sui community. They...
Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property.
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Rising R&D Investments and Demand for Novel Cancer Therapeutics Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cancer gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by...
Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on December 9, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2022. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP. Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company...
