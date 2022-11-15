Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
PHOTOS: Operation Warm Gifts 550+ Free Winter Coats To McCarthy Students
FRAMINGHAM – Non-profit Operation Warm distributed a free, new winter coat to every student at McCarthy Elementary School yesterday morning, November 17. Every student from kindergarten through grade 5 picked out the coat of their choice of those in the school’s gym yesterday. With help from volunteers from...
FraminghamSOURCE
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
William S. Quinn, 68
FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
FraminghamSOURCE
Milford Regional Medical Center Nurses Vote To Ratify First Mass Nurses Association Contract
MILFORD – The more than 500 registered nurses of Milford Regional Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 16 to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement after unionizing in 2021 and working together to secure improvements to patient care, working conditions, wages, and benefits.
FraminghamSOURCE
ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
FraminghamSOURCE
City of Framingham Searching For Citizen Participation Officer, Again
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at the City Council meeting that the City of Framingham will be advertising for a Citizen Participation Officer, again, as the person approved by the City Council has declined the job. The Sisitsky administration selected Pamela Nichols to be the...
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access
FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Interfaith Community Association invites you the public to its community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. It will be co-hosted by Temple Beth Sholom and Faith Community Church at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road in Framingham. It is also available live-...
FraminghamSOURCE
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
FraminghamSOURCE
18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys For Tots Drive
FRAMINGHAM – The 18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys for Tots Drive will take place on December 5. The event will be held at Samba Steak & Sushi on Route 9 in Framingham from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the annual Toys for Tots toy drive for Framingham Baseball...
Town of Wayland Encourages Residents to Enroll in New CodeRED Emergency Alert System
WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland encourages residents, employees and businesses to sign up for CodeRED, the Town’s new emergency alert system. The CodeRed Emergency Alert System is a free community notification system available in Wayland that sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and emergency information that may impact the area.
FraminghamSOURCE
Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Down
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham are down. The websites have been down for hours — at least since 6:30 p.m. in Framingham. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable at...
FraminghamSOURCE
League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
FraminghamSOURCE
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field
HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
FraminghamSOURCE
Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
City of Framingham Hires Attorney Bradley To New Legal Department; Hires Shaw As Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a woman lawyer to its new legal department. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired attorney Kathryn Fallon, who had been employed with the City of Malden, to be the new City Solicitor and to head up the new in-house legal team.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Library Presents ‘Agony & Bliss of the Creative Process’ Thursday
FRAMIGHAM _ The Framingham Public Library’s Lifelong Learning lecture series continues on Thursday, November 17. The topic is The Agony and Bliss of the Creative Process. The lecture is a hybrid one starting at 7 p.m. in the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library and it will also air on the YouTube Live of the Framingham Public Library.
FraminghamSOURCE
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
FraminghamSOURCE
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
Comments / 0