Framingham, MA

Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program

FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
William S. Quinn, 68

FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
City of Framingham Searching For Citizen Participation Officer, Again

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at the City Council meeting that the City of Framingham will be advertising for a Citizen Participation Officer, again, as the person approved by the City Council has declined the job. The Sisitsky administration selected Pamela Nichols to be the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access

FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Interfaith Community Association invites you the public to its community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. It will be co-hosted by Temple Beth Sholom and Faith Community Church at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road in Framingham. It is also available live-...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys For Tots Drive

FRAMINGHAM – The 18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys for Tots Drive will take place on December 5. The event will be held at Samba Steak & Sushi on Route 9 in Framingham from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the annual Toys for Tots toy drive for Framingham Baseball...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Down

FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham are down. The websites have been down for hours — at least since 6:30 p.m. in Framingham. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise

FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field

HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
HOPKINTON, MA
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
WAYLAND, MA
Framingham Library Presents ‘Agony & Bliss of the Creative Process’ Thursday

FRAMIGHAM _ The Framingham Public Library’s Lifelong Learning lecture series continues on Thursday, November 17. The topic is The Agony and Bliss of the Creative Process. The lecture is a hybrid one starting at 7 p.m. in the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library and it will also air on the YouTube Live of the Framingham Public Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA

