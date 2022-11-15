Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
Woonsocket Call
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Woonsocket Call
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Woonsocket Call
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Woonsocket Call
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
Woonsocket Call
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Nassau, Bahamas - Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
Woonsocket Call
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
Woonsocket Call
Nextdoor to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information. Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com),...
Woonsocket Call
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
Woonsocket Call
Relatable Media Officially Launches To Connect Creatives Across the Globe
Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.
Woonsocket Call
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Woonsocket Call
CORE SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Core Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) in the United States District Court of Western Texas Austin Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Core Scientific securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Australian Company Launches AQUAME, the Smart Water Bottle That Monitors Your Water Intake
A new Australian company is poised to change the way people think about water and hydration through AQUAME. Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - A Melbourne-based startup has launched a pathbreaking water bottle named AQUAME, which is a smart bottle that can track the daily water intake of a person and monitor their hydration. The company has created an app that makes it easy for the user to set their water-intake goals and monitor their intake status. Users can connect the bottle to the app via Bluetooth and start tracking their progress.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING StretchLab Receives Accreditation of Brand’s Flexologist Training Program from the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE)
Largest Assisted Stretching Franchise Proudly Offers United States’ First Nationally Accredited Program for Assisted Stretching. First paragraph, second sentence of release dated November 16, 2022 should read: This accreditation means that all Flexologists trained through StretchLab after August 2021... (instead of This accreditation means that all Flexologists trained through StretchLab after August 2022...).
Woonsocket Call
Snappy Shopper Provides Customers with Convenient and Affordable Same Day Grocery Delivery Services
Visiting the supermarket can often be an inconvenient and time-consuming chore. How many times have you got home after a long day at work and had to summon the energy to go food shopping when faced with an empty fridge? Or maybe you’ve had unexpected guests turn up at your door and need a quick and easy way to stock up on extra food and drink? There is a better way.
Woonsocket Call
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Woonsocket Call
Kitchen Culture Says Purported Notice to Call Second Attempted EGM on 25 November 2022 to Remove 5 Directors By Electronic Means Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders Not To Attend
SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ("Kitchen Culture" or the "Company") said today that a second attempt to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("Second Intended EGM") to remove 5 of 6 directors next week is defective and invalid for non-compliance with the Companies Act 1967 and the Company's Constitution.
Woonsocket Call
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
