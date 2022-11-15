Walt Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy tickets to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

Disney is raising ticket prices for guests. The increase affects base ticket prices and annual passholder passes.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a Disney spokesperson said.

The increase will go into effect Dec. 8. The company will also automate park reservations for guests purchasing 1-day, 1-park tickets.

“We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Officials said the new park-specific pricing at Magic Kingdom will be priced at or above the other theme parks due to demand.

A 1-day ticket for a specific date and park will range from:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

Annual passes

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass will remain at its current price, but pricing for Disney’s other three annual passes will increase between $43-$100.

New sales of the resort’s Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate annual passes are currently paused as it stays focused on its current passholders. All annual passes continue to be available for renewal.

Incredi-Pass: New sales paused

Current: $1,299 | New: $1,399

Sorcerer: New sales paused

Current: $899 | New: $969

Pirate: New sales paused

Current: $699 | New: $749

Pixie: New sales available

Current: $399 | New: $399

