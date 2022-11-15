ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Walt Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy tickets to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

Disney is raising ticket prices for guests. The increase affects base ticket prices and annual passholder passes.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a Disney spokesperson said.

The increase will go into effect Dec. 8. The company will also automate park reservations for guests purchasing 1-day, 1-park tickets.

“We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Officials said the new park-specific pricing at Magic Kingdom will be priced at or above the other theme parks due to demand.

A 1-day ticket for a specific date and park will range from:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today)
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179
  • EPCOT: $114-$179
  • Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

Annual passes

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass will remain at its current price, but pricing for Disney’s other three annual passes will increase between $43-$100.

New sales of the resort’s Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate annual passes are currently paused as it stays focused on its current passholders. All annual passes continue to be available for renewal.

  • Incredi-Pass: New sales paused
  • Current: $1,299 | New: $1,399
  • Sorcerer: New sales paused
  • Current: $899 | New: $969
  • Pirate: New sales paused
  • Current: $699 | New: $749
  • Pixie: New sales available
  • Current: $399 | New: $399
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4fAw_0jBeYiNv00

kenneth smith
2d ago

they can raise prices to the moon if they want, but they wont get a dime from me. place is nothing but a money grab. if people would stop going, prices would probably come down. either that or they could go out of business. if they were gone, it sure would solve a lot of traffic problems on I4.

greg
2d ago

Been going since I was a kid, my kids and now grandkids. We will Not be going anymore. They just don’t understand today’s family and what it takes. Sea World and Busch Gardens are much better and more affordable time.

Dean Johnson
3d ago

Walt Disney would roll over in his grave if he saw the poor leadership they have today

