Asia Pacific Micro-Surgical Robot Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

A new Australian company is poised to change the way people think about water and hydration through AQUAME. Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - A Melbourne-based startup has launched a pathbreaking water bottle named AQUAME, which is a smart bottle that can track the daily water intake of a person and monitor their hydration. The company has created an app that makes it easy for the user to set their water-intake goals and monitor their intake status. Users can connect the bottle to the app via Bluetooth and start tracking their progress.

1 DAY AGO