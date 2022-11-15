Asia Pacific Micro-Surgical Robot Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Woonsocket Call
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Rising R&D Investments and Demand for Novel Cancer Therapeutics Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cancer gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by...
Woonsocket Call
Global Wireless Doorbells Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Doorbells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Wireless Doorbells Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Doorbells estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
Woonsocket Call
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Woonsocket Call
Global Ride-On Mower Market Report 2022 to 2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ride-On Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The continuous innovations & the development of new technologies by the vendors are further supporting the ride-on mowers market growth. Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology are recent trends gaining momentum in the ride-on lawn mowers market.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Electrosurgical Instruments Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By End User, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4...
Woonsocket Call
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
Woonsocket Call
Australian Company Launches AQUAME, the Smart Water Bottle That Monitors Your Water Intake
A new Australian company is poised to change the way people think about water and hydration through AQUAME. Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - A Melbourne-based startup has launched a pathbreaking water bottle named AQUAME, which is a smart bottle that can track the daily water intake of a person and monitor their hydration. The company has created an app that makes it easy for the user to set their water-intake goals and monitor their intake status. Users can connect the bottle to the app via Bluetooth and start tracking their progress.
Woonsocket Call
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Woonsocket Call
EdiGene Announces Completion of Last Patient Dosing in Phase I Clinical Trial of ET-01, its Investigational Gene-editing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy for Transfusion Dependent β-thalassemia
EdiGene, Inc., a global, clinical-stage company focused on translating gene-editing technologies into transformative genetic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical needs, announced it had completed the last patient dosing in Phase I clinical trial of ET-01, its investigational gene-editing hematopoietic stem cell therapy for transfusion dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Woonsocket Call
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Nassau, Bahamas - Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
Woonsocket Call
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.
Woonsocket Call
Naturally Splendid Management Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as...
Woonsocket Call
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Woonsocket Call
Schlumberger Ltd. and the SLB Dividend: What to Know
You want to know more about the SLB dividend. Well, this is the right place because by the end of this article you will understand what SLB dividend is, why the distribution was cut and why it is a good choice for income investors who can sustain a little risk.
Comments / 0