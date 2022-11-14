Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
$20M available for childcare operators in LA County
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
2,200 new COVID infections in LA County; hospitalizations up again
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey residents create task force to combat fentanyl
DOWNEY - A new community movement is set to take the fight to fentanyl. Founded by Lissette Rivera, War on Lethal Fentanyl (WOLF) was formed after Downey suffered its own tragedies at the hand of fentanyl. Rivera says that “some of us felt a need to take action.”. “We’ve...
LA County COVID: Hospitalizations increase as winter surge looms
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
Barger The Only ‘No’ Vote On Extending Emergency Tenant Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s tenant protections that were first established during the pandemic, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger being the lone “no” vote. The item address updated the tenant protections for renters in L.A. County to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022, and made code changes to ...
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
California provides $15M grant to support 500 unhoused women on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state’s first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Delivered through the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding...
Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program
Urban Alchemy's mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program.
Measure A supporters celebrate check on LA County sheriff’s power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
2urbangirls.com
Non-Profit Housing Director Marco Santana announces run to fill vacant LA Council District 6 seat
LOS ANGELES – Valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana announced his candidacy to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez. The special election is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2023. “The Valley has a...
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
thedowneypatriot.com
Martha Lea Neal
Martha L. Neal was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, at the age of 88. In May of this year, her, and her husband Harold Neal, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her husband was a Pastor and in 1971 he became the Pastor of the Rio Hondo Baptist Church on Paramount Blvd. in Downey, near the High School.
BLM member objects to subpoena for her Cal State L.A. teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband are asking a judge to quash a subpoena.
Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots
A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Comments / 0