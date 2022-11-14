ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey residents create task force to combat fentanyl

DOWNEY - A new community movement is set to take the fight to fentanyl. Founded by Lissette Rivera, War on Lethal Fentanyl (WOLF) was formed after Downey suffered its own tragedies at the hand of fentanyl. Rivera says that “some of us felt a need to take action.”. “We’ve...
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County COVID: Hospitalizations increase as winter surge looms

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California Health Report

Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedowneypatriot.com

Martha Lea Neal

Martha L. Neal was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, at the age of 88. In May of this year, her, and her husband Harold Neal, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her husband was a Pastor and in 1971 he became the Pastor of the Rio Hondo Baptist Church on Paramount Blvd. in Downey, near the High School.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots

A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
LONG BEACH, CA

