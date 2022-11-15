Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: A $411 Million market by 2030 - Innovation in Genome Sequencing Techniques Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.

