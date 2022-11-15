Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: A $411 Million market by 2030 - Innovation in Genome Sequencing Techniques Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Electrosurgical Instruments Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By End User, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4...
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Rising R&D Investments and Demand for Novel Cancer Therapeutics Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cancer gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by...
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
Global Wireless Doorbells Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Doorbells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Wireless Doorbells Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Doorbells estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property.
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Nassau, Bahamas - Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Australian Company Launches AQUAME, the Smart Water Bottle That Monitors Your Water Intake
A new Australian company is poised to change the way people think about water and hydration through AQUAME. Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - A Melbourne-based startup has launched a pathbreaking water bottle named AQUAME, which is a smart bottle that can track the daily water intake of a person and monitor their hydration. The company has created an app that makes it easy for the user to set their water-intake goals and monitor their intake status. Users can connect the bottle to the app via Bluetooth and start tracking their progress.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Schlumberger Ltd. and the SLB Dividend: What to Know
You want to know more about the SLB dividend. Well, this is the right place because by the end of this article you will understand what SLB dividend is, why the distribution was cut and why it is a good choice for income investors who can sustain a little risk.
Surf Wallet, the first community-based wallet launched on Sui blockchain
To buoy the Sui ecosystem, Surf Wallet launched a Chrome extension this week. People interested in Sui blockchain and who want to explore the web3 world are welcome to experience Surf Wallet. Surf DAO, the team behind Surf wallet, consists of 5 early supporters active in the Sui community. They...
Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2022.
Relatable Media Officially Launches To Connect Creatives Across the Globe
Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.
New Zealand Visa Online Announces Easier Way To Apply For Tourist Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available online, making it easier than ever for customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.With this new service, there is no need to visit a New Zealand embassy or consulate, making the process more convenient and accessible for everyone.This online visa service is available now, so customers can start their application process right away.
