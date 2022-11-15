Read full article on original website
2022 DP World Tour Rankings scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the DP World Tour Championship?
At this week's season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, seven players in the 50-man field can win the season-long DP World Tour Rankings (formerly the Race to Dubai) and the bonus that comes with the honor. Top-ranked Rory McIlroy carries a lead of 128 points over second-ranked Ryan...
2022 CME Group Tour Championship format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour event played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is 60 players. The CME Group Tour Championship field is made up of the top 60 players in the...
2022 DP World Tour Rankings format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The Race to Dubai playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced, and the name change to the DP World Tour Rankings for the 2021-2022 season. Explaining the DP World Tour Rankings format means detailing how players earn DP World Tour points, qualify for the final events to the DP World Tour Championship and then battle it out to see who wins the $2 million first-place prize.
2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko,...
The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2023 cards after the Pelican Women’s Championship
The 2022 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Pelican Women's Championship, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2023 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship. Only...
2022 Race to Dubai bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 DP World Tour Rankings bonus pool purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long DP World Tour Rankings, formerly the Race to Dubai, which is a points-based system to determine the best European Tour player throughout the season.
