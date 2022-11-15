Read full article on original website
Repeat car thief sentenced for crash that killed St. Paul woman
Jennifer Cook said her mother Alison Annen was a “beautiful soul” who lived life to the fullest. At 60 years old, she was in good health and enjoyed doing many of her favorite things: going to the casino, listening to “oldies” and country music, sewing, fishing and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Neptune standoff ends as police, SWAT take barricaded suspect into custody
NEPTUNE - A police standoff with a barricaded person in a home at Atkins and 11th avenues has been resolved peacefully after 12 hours, with one suspect in custody and no serious injuries to civilians or members of law enforcement, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced late Wednesday night. More...
