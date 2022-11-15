TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.

