How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season
The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
Which NA team won the VCT 2023 offseason? Preseason grades for all NA VALORANT rosters
The VALORANT offseason leading into the first year of the partnership ecosystem has not disappointed. High-profile player moves and unpredictable new rosters have highlighted the time since Champions ended, promising a highly anticipated start to the 2023 season, beginning with the Kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February. One...
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
Twitch adds fan-favorite Pokémon as emote to celebrate Scarlet and Violet release
The latest editions in the Pokémon franchise have been released across the globe, and with the games popping off on Twitch, the platform has decided that a celebration was in order. Following the game’s announcement, as various Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet were being unveiled, one particular ham-based creature...
Shopify Rebellion’s bENITA highlights crucial change needed for VCT Game Changers: NA in 2023
VALORANT is continuing to rise as a game and global esport, and so too does the thriving women’s scene, represented by the ecosystem’s most prestigious competition in Game Changers. Right now, eight of the best teams from around the world are in Berlin competing for the first Game Changers Championship on LAN with a $500,000 prize pool.
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
He’s back: Solo reportedly re-signs with TSM for 2023 LCS season
TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.
LEC is getting a new look in 2023: Riot introduces 3 splits and over 300 games
The League of Legends European esport ecosystem will undergo drastic changes in 2023. During a press conference from the LEC Studio in Berlin, Riot Games revealed its plans for the second decade of its esport competitions in Europe. These changes are aimed at enhancing the level of competition in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by giving more players a platform to showcase their talent.
How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a whole new generation of Pokémon, including Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot—a three-stage evolution Electric-type (and later, also Fighting-type) Pokémon. It goes from being a small rodent that scurries on the floor as Pawmi, to a slightly bigger variant that stands on...
Oceanic League players will be PCS residents next year—but many have a choice to make
Oceanic players will be considered Pacific Championship residents from the start of the 2023 League of Legends season, Riot Games confirmed amidst a raft of major changes to the competitive landscape—and several Australian and New Zealand exports now have a career-shaping choice to make. From 2023, all Oceanic players...
Around the world in 80 plays: Valve can’t seem to figure out where its Dota 2 champions come from
A tiny patch made its way to Dota-land this morning with a single purpose: carving Tundra Esports’ name onto the Aegis of Champions in the game. Though the names of The International 2022 champions made it safely onto the Aegis, the team were listed as an Eastern European representative, a close guess by Valve but a wrong one.
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
Bengi locks in T1 head coach position following Worlds 2022 run
Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong has signed a new contract with T1’s League of Legends division and will continue as the head coach in 2023. The legendary former jungler has been announced today as the team’s head coach heading into the next season, while two other coaches, Kim “Moment” Ji-hwan and Kim “Asper” Tae-gi, bid farewell to the organization.
When is Shipment coming to MW2?
Shipment is one of the most iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise. Originally released in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Shipment has since been remastered and added to multiple iterations of the series. It’s well-known for its incredibly small size, which allows players to go for massive kill totals in public multiplayer matches. And it’s making another appearance in the latest CoD title, Modern Warfare 2. A great map for running, gunning, and constant action, players are eager for the map to enter the newest game in the series.
