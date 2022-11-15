InvestorNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) Announces Breakthrough AI, Is Expanding AI Capabilities

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
Woonsocket Call
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Woonsocket Call
Surf Wallet, the first community-based wallet launched on Sui blockchain
To buoy the Sui ecosystem, Surf Wallet launched a Chrome extension this week. People interested in Sui blockchain and who want to explore the web3 world are welcome to experience Surf Wallet. Surf DAO, the team behind Surf wallet, consists of 5 early supporters active in the Sui community. They...
Woonsocket Call
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.
Woonsocket Call
Relatable Media Officially Launches To Connect Creatives Across the Globe
Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future Receives Official Zero-Emissions CARB Rating for the FF 91 Futurist
FF’s flagship FF 91 Futurist EV has been certified as a zero-emissions vehicle by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). With CARB certification, FF 91 Futurist will be among the first ultra-luxury electric vehicles offered in California and other states and territories that have adopted CARB’s ZEV requirements.
Woonsocket Call
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Woonsocket Call
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
Woonsocket Call
Naturally Splendid Management Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as...
Woonsocket Call
CORE SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Core Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) in the United States District Court of Western Texas Austin Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Core Scientific securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Torrid Holdings Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) common stock in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") for remedies pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933. Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates.
Woonsocket Call
HG Ventures Partners with Battery Marketplace Company, Currents
Currents’ platform will help meet the growing demand for end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and improve supply chains. HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, announced today the addition of Currents, a second-life battery marketplace platform, to its growing portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Woonsocket Call
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Woonsocket Call
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Nassau, Bahamas - Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
Woonsocket Call
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Woonsocket Call
Millennials Works creates new content by connecting virtual characters with global brands
Millennials Works is carrying out various ways of virtual character marketing by creating a new trend in the commerce industry through collaborations between characters and brands around the world. Millennials Works is actively working to create another profit structure for characters by going beyond the existing characters featured in webtoons...
Woonsocket Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.
Woonsocket Call
Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property.
Woonsocket Call
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
Woonsocket Call
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
Comments / 0