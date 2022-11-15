Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the M13B in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.
dotesports.com
Footstep audio might now be 75 percent louder in Modern Warfare 2
Footstep audio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has increased by 75 percent, according to one YouTuber. Call of Duty players have complained about footstep volume across the last few titles but MW2 has had some of the loudest footsteps in the last few years. The ability to hear enemy footsteps for miles away allows players to sit and camp out in spots throughout the map instead of playing for intel. When footsteps are audible, it drives the incentive down for running around the map and benefits those who would rather sit and wait for an enemy to run into their crosshair.
dotesports.com
Valve teases potential new addition to CS:GO’s ‘active duty’ tournament map pool
A familiar site could be returning to the active duty map pool of CS:GO soon, if a tease from the official CS:GO Twitter account today is to be hypothetically taken seriously. The official CS:GO account, which rarely posts outside of game updates and Major coverage, posted to the game’s dedicated community: “Quick, someone reply with a good ‘Anubis’ pun.”
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
dotesports.com
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
dotesports.com
Can an official Pokémon not look like a Pokémon? Expert artist analysis details how it can happen
Since Pokémon was first announced and in every subsequent news cycle where new Pokémon are revealed for upcoming games, fans have questioned what exactly makes a Pokémon design look like a Pokémon. Every time a new game is announced and the designs start popping up online,...
dotesports.com
What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience. Warzone...
dotesports.com
Where to catch Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
While Sinistea isn’t a super popular Pokémon species, it’s about to become one of the most sought-after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to its requirement to adding Ceruledge to your Pokédex. If you’re wanting to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge you’ll need to get your...
dotesports.com
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 blows past CoD predecessor in Twitch debut, sets sights on battle royale’s all-time high
It’s official: Warzone 2’s launch has been a resounding success on Twitch—so much so, in fact, it had more viewers than its predecessor did when it dropped in March 2021. Back then, 521,000 viewers tuned in to watch their favorite streamers play on launch day. Today, on...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has somehow made rolling an olive more difficult than battles
The Pokémon games are famous for the daunting battles and encounters that dominate the late game, with an Elite Four to beat, Legendaries to catch, and gyms to conquer. But thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues, the most difficult thing to accomplish in the new games might be trying to push an olive into a basket.
dotesports.com
Riot delays League feature to next year as devs add finishing touches to new system
The League of Legends preseason changes just went live on Nov. 16. Although Patch 12.21 has made substantial changes to the game by introducing new items and jungle companions, tweaking gold and experience gains for both laners and junglers, and revamping the communication wheel, Riot Games still failed to ship all the planned changes.
dotesports.com
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
dotesports.com
What are insured weapons in DMZ and how to unlock more insured slots?
DMZ takes after Escape from Tarkov and adds several new systems to the Call of Duty franchise. Players can scavenge a wide range of tools, from wrenches to gold bars and dog tags of fallen enemy players—though odds are they’ll need a good arsenal to get there. DMZ...
dotesports.com
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
dotesports.com
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
dotesports.com
Are Warzone 2 servers down? Here’s how to check the Warzone 2 server status
Call of Duty is having a big fall this year, first releasing Modern Warfare 2 before following up with Warzone 2 and DMZ. With the game going live only a few hours ago, many players are logging in to try out the new map and features as part of Warzone 2. Some are experiencing unique login and server issues, causing some to wonder if the Call of Duty servers are down.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
