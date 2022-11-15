Footstep audio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has increased by 75 percent, according to one YouTuber. Call of Duty players have complained about footstep volume across the last few titles but MW2 has had some of the loudest footsteps in the last few years. The ability to hear enemy footsteps for miles away allows players to sit and camp out in spots throughout the map instead of playing for intel. When footsteps are audible, it drives the incentive down for running around the map and benefits those who would rather sit and wait for an enemy to run into their crosshair.

2 DAYS AGO