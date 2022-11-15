Over the last handful of years, NIKE, Inc. has made a notable push in producing women-exclusive footwear. And while new silhouettes and modified classic designs have been received relatively well by intended consumers, iconic models in colorways specifically for the ladies have arguably had the most success. Case in point?: The Air Jordan 1 “UNC to CHI” from February 2020, which has recently been rumored to return in low-top form.

2 DAYS AGO