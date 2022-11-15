Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Selling Your Home with Opendoor
The real estate market continues to be a hot topic, especially as interest rates continue to rise this year. Jim Lesinski from Opendoor shared more information with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw on Cincy Lifestyle. The first half of 2022 brought stiff competition and fast moving home sales while the last few months...
WCPO
Is maintaining an older car more expensive than buying new?
According to the Department of Labor, vehicle maintenance and repair prices have seen their largest increase since 1974. Supply chain issues and a shortage of qualified technicians are partly to blame. "Generally speaking right now, there are more jobs than people to fill those jobs. So that's going to cost...
Comments / 0