2022 Report on Nanotechnology in Medicine: Featuring Janssen, Ipsen Biopharm, Jazz Pharma and GE Healthcare Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The modern laboratory complex, complete with genomic sequencers and microarray analysis platforms from the U.S. company Illumina, helps solve problems in medical research and agriculture. In addition to diagnosing hereditary diseases, the laboratory Genotek will focus on genomic breeding of plants and animals. It makes it possible to increase the efficiency of breeding classic varieties of plants and breeds of farm animals, avoiding the necessity of using dangerous chemicals, hormones, and GMOs.

7 HOURS AGO