2022 Report on Nanotechnology in Medicine: Featuring Janssen, Ipsen Biopharm, Jazz Pharma and GE Healthcare Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Woonsocket Call
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Rising R&D Investments and Demand for Novel Cancer Therapeutics Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cancer gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by...
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
EdiGene Announces Completion of Last Patient Dosing in Phase I Clinical Trial of ET-01, its Investigational Gene-editing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy for Transfusion Dependent β-thalassemia
EdiGene, Inc., a global, clinical-stage company focused on translating gene-editing technologies into transformative genetic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical needs, announced it had completed the last patient dosing in Phase I clinical trial of ET-01, its investigational gene-editing hematopoietic stem cell therapy for transfusion dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).
The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Electrosurgical Instruments Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By End User, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4...
Global Ride-On Mower Market Report 2022 to 2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ride-On Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The continuous innovations & the development of new technologies by the vendors are further supporting the ride-on mowers market growth. Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology are recent trends gaining momentum in the ride-on lawn mowers market.
Genotek (Yerevan, Armenia), Professor Tamara Sarkisian and Illumina open a world-class genomic laboratory
The modern laboratory complex, complete with genomic sequencers and microarray analysis platforms from the U.S. company Illumina, helps solve problems in medical research and agriculture. In addition to diagnosing hereditary diseases, the laboratory Genotek will focus on genomic breeding of plants and animals. It makes it possible to increase the efficiency of breeding classic varieties of plants and breeds of farm animals, avoiding the necessity of using dangerous chemicals, hormones, and GMOs.
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
