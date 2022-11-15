Read full article on original website
Nextdoor to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information. Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com),...
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Settlement of Delaware Litigation
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit that has been pending since March 2021. The settlement agreement expressly provides that the settlement does not constitute an admission by the defendants or a finding that the claims asserted had any merit, and the defendants continue to strongly deny the allegations of liability in the lawsuit. We expect that, upon approval by the court, the settlement will bring to an end all pending shareholder litigation against the Company and its directors.
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 20, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of December 6, 2022.
RITE AID ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rite Aid Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAD) in the United States District Court of Eastern Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 19, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
HG Ventures Partners with Battery Marketplace Company, Currents
Currents’ platform will help meet the growing demand for end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and improve supply chains. HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, announced today the addition of Currents, a second-life battery marketplace platform, to its growing portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the...
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on December 9, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2022. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP. Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company...
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.
Andersen Welcomes Roger Pillow to US National Tax Practice
Andersen announces the addition of Managing Director Roger Pillow to the US National Tax (USNT) practice in the Washington, D.C. office. Roger has more than 40 years of experience in both government and private practice with deep expertise in the real estate, private equity, life sciences and entertainment industries. “Roger...
Governance Professionals of Canada Announces and Congratulates the Winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance. To learn more about the EGAs: http://www.gpcanada.org/EGA. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The Awards gather the governance community...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Money Magazine Names Augusta Precious Metals 'Best Overall' in 2022 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews
CASPER, Wyo. - November 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Money.com (Money magazine) recognized Augusta Precious Metals as its recommendation for best gold IRA company in 2022 overall in a field of seven top gold IRA companies chosen by the publication after evaluating more than a dozen U.S. gold IRA companies. In...
Silver X to Participate in the 121 Mining Investment in London – November 22 & 23, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their participation in the 121 Mining Investment in London, UK. The event will be held in person Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23, at Etc.venues, 133...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Torrid Holdings Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) common stock in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") for remedies pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933. Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates.
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
LOST MONEY IN RITE AID CORP.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations
A Rite Aid class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). Shares of Rite Aid Corporation dropped 28% on September 29, 2022, after the company issued a disappointing Q2 report for 2022 and also reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252.2 million. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired RAD securities between April 14, 2022, and September 28, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.
