MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit that has been pending since March 2021. The settlement agreement expressly provides that the settlement does not constitute an admission by the defendants or a finding that the claims asserted had any merit, and the defendants continue to strongly deny the allegations of liability in the lawsuit. We expect that, upon approval by the court, the settlement will bring to an end all pending shareholder litigation against the Company and its directors.

