‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Trailer: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh & More Star In New Animated Adventure

Steven Spielberg Doesn’t Like To Rehearse, Admits ‘The Fabelmans’ Co-Star Judd Hirsch – Contenders L.A.
There was something particularly nerve-racking about playing a young Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans, the director’s semi-autobiographical movie base on his own family and upbringing. For starters, star Gabriel LaBelle said during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event that he never actually sat down with the director to get the 411 on what Spielberg was like as a young kid. “He didn’t really tell me anything. That made me nervous. He didn’t sit down and say ‘when I was 5….'” recalled LaBelle, who was joined onstage at the DGA Theater by Judd Hirsch, who plays Uncle Boris...
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn In Talks To Join Lupita Nyong’o In Upcoming Spinoff Film
Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson didn’t survive the Demobats of the Upside Down in “Stranger Things” Season 4 (it’s not a spoiler anymore, guys). Now, EW reports (via Deadline), Quinn will take on a different monster altogether as he’s in talks to join Lupita Nyong’o in the upcoming spinoff to the “A Quiet Place” series.
Luca Guadagnino Says “Of Course” He’d Ask Armie Hammer To Star In ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel
In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.
‘Inside’ Trailer Willem Dafoe Is An Art Thief Trapped In A NY Penthouse When A Heist Goes Wrong
How do you escape the inescapable? An art thief is about to learn that nothing is as easy as it seems in “Inside.” The film’s emphasis focuses on a lone character — played by Willem Dafoe — who deals with isolation, fear, and unexpected dangers. It hails from writer Ben Hopkins and director Vasilis Katsoupis; this marks the filmmaker’s first fictional feature film, having previously directed the documentary “My Friend Larry Gus.”
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
Damien Chazelle Calls ‘Babylon’ A “Poison Pen Hate Letter To Hollywood,” But A “Love Letter To Cinema”
“Babylon,” the new film by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” “First Man”), premiered Wednesday night in New York. As you’ve probably heard already, the film—a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant depravity in early Hollywood— has been met with polarizing responses. Some call the film genius; others describe it as Chazelle’s first flop (you can read more reactions here).
‘Indiana Jones 5’ First Look Image: Harrison Ford Returns As The Archeologist Adventurer For One Last Finale
It’s been nearly fifteen years since Harrison Ford last donned Indiana Jones’ iconic fedora in “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.” And that film left the character on a high note, with Jones happily married to Karen Allen‘s Marion Ravenwood. So, do audiences really need to another ending for their favorite archeologist adventurer in “Indiana Jones 5“? Of course, fans arguably didn’t even need “Crystal Skull” either, with the original “Indiana Jones” trilogy being pretty much perfect.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Team Up To Tell The Triumphant Story Of A Man Escaping Slavery
It’s a bit sad that “the slap” from this year’s Oscars, where Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage, is overshadowing the release of “Emancipation.” No, that isn’t to say Will Smith is innocent of wrongdoing and shouldn’t be criticized. Instead, it just means that “Emancipation” clearly has all the makings of a powerful film, but the real-world controversy seems to be diluting the message just a bit.
‘Freaky Tales’ Enlists Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis & More For New Film From Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden
Director Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden made a splash when Marvel Studios hired them to helm “Captain Marvel,” the first MCU film to boast a major female superhero in the lead role. While Fleck and Boden won’t return for “The Marvels,” it looks the duo’s next project will be much more grounded. Deadline reports that Fleck and Boden team up again for “Freaky Tales,” a coming-of-age tale set in late ’80s Oakland.
‘Enys Men’ Trailer: Mark Jenkin’s Cannes-Acclaimed Witchy Folk Horror Is Coming Soon
Having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the 60th annual New York Film Festival this year, if we’re going to call out a breakout horror for this year, it probably has to be British filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men.” And arguably, between Jekin, Ben Wheatley, and Peter Strickland, it’s safe to say that the creepy subgenre of freaky folk horror—think “The Wicker Man”—is really going through a renaissance period thanks to English filmmakers.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Talks About Breaking The ‘Star Wars’ Mold, “Getting Away” With ‘Rogue One,’ Teases Season 2 & Much More [Interview]
The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo Is A Young CIA Lawyer In Netflix’s New Thriller Series
Can one letter lead to a global mystery? Netflix’s new series “The Recruit” gives a CIA lawyer the adventure of a lifetime. What comes next is a race to discover the truth while cementing his place at the agency. Creator Alexi Hawley’s credits include “Castle” and “The Following.” The showrunner and executive producer also wrote the premiere episode.
‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann Kills Rumors Of A 4-Hour Extended Cut Of Film
Baz Luhrmann had a triumphant return to the big screen this year with his epic biopic “Elvis.” But for fans of the movie who hope to one day see an extended four-hour cut of the film, bad news. Deadline reports that Luhrmann confirmed this week that there is no extended cut of the movie, just the usual director’s assembly cut that throws everything shot for the film together.
‘Bullitt: Bradley Cooper To Star In Star In Steven Spielberg’s Action Remake Of Steve McQueen Classic
Projects come and go, some get announced and never happen, and sometimes filmmakers lose interest. But Steven Spielberg’s remake of Steve McQueen’s action car chase classic “Bullitt” (1968) looks like it is not only moving forward, but his next film as Bradley Cooper has been cast in the lead role.
‘Darby And The Dead’ Trailer: ‘The Sixth Sense’ Meets ‘She’s All That’ In New Hulu Teen Comedy
Do you ever sit back and imagine what would happen if you combine seemingly disparate films of differing genres into one mash-up? How about combining “The Sixth Sense” with a teen comedy like “She’s All That?” Well, if that’s something that tickles your fancy, Hulu has you covered with the upcoming teen comedy, “Darby and the Dead.”
Quentin Tarantino Says Final Film Will Have An Original Script & Muses About Tackling Marvel’s WWII Comic ‘Sgt. Nick Fury & His Howling Commandos’
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is making the rounds to promote his nonfiction novel “Cinema Speculation” and while speaking with Elvis Mitchell during the book tour (via IndieWire) in NYC dished out some slim details about the script for his tenth and final film. The writer/director revealed that the untitled...
‘Furiosa’: Anya Taylor-Joy Says Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Is The “Dirtiest And Bloodied I Have Ever Been”
Brace yourselves, movie fans: George Miller‘s “Max Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” just wrapped production in Australia. And while audiences must wait until 2024 for the movie to hit theaters, Anya Taylor-Joy‘s recent interview with IndieWire has all sorts of updates about the production. The biggest news? Taylor-Joy did all her car-related stunts without a driver’s license, and the actress wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty during the movie’s shoot.
‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt Says He Already Considers Director Damien Chazelle “One Of The Great” Filmmakers￼
Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle’s audacious new film “Babylon” is out in the world. Or rather, the highly-anticipated movie, the last major Oscar contender of the year (Unless “Avatar 2” surprises), has been seen by critics in New York and LA, and the responses to the wild film have been dividing. Known for “La La Land” and “First Man,” Chazelle’s films are already bold, innovative, and ambitious, but “Babylon” takes some major wild swings. “Babylon” premiered Wednesday night in New York, and the provocative film—a tale of ambition and excess in the late 1920s/early 1930s Hollywood while tracking the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of depravity—was once again met with polarizing responses. Some herald it as Oscar-worthy genius; others call it Chazelle’s first misfire (you can read more reactions here).
‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer: Pixar’s 27th Feature Film Hits Theaters On June 16, 2023
Pixar had a rare misfire with year with “Lightyear,” but look for the animation studio to steady its stride with “Elemental,” out in theaters next summer. The 27th Pixar film takes audiences to Element City, where earth, air, fire, and water residents live together. READ MORE:...
