Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT: Saturday night and Sunday for heavy lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mid winter cold has settled into northeast Ohio. A disturbance crossing the area this morning is producing some snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be minor. An arctic air mass follows this front. Winds out of the west today will gust over 30 mph at times. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. Blustery tonight and dry. Temperatures dip into the 20s. The team is tracking a cold front that sweeps through Saturday night. This will shift the winds back to the west. Heavy lake effect snow is forecast to develop after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday. It’ll be very windy as well. This snow will be more powdery in nature. You can expect blizzard like conditions in the lake squalls. Several inches of snow will fall where snow bands persist. The highest snow totals forecast to be east of Cleveland. The team will be watching this next lake effect event closely.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday Feast Road Trip: Mama Jo Pies

1969 Cooper Foster Park Rd.
AMHERST, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

