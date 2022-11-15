CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mid winter cold has settled into northeast Ohio. A disturbance crossing the area this morning is producing some snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be minor. An arctic air mass follows this front. Winds out of the west today will gust over 30 mph at times. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. Blustery tonight and dry. Temperatures dip into the 20s. The team is tracking a cold front that sweeps through Saturday night. This will shift the winds back to the west. Heavy lake effect snow is forecast to develop after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday. It’ll be very windy as well. This snow will be more powdery in nature. You can expect blizzard like conditions in the lake squalls. Several inches of snow will fall where snow bands persist. The highest snow totals forecast to be east of Cleveland. The team will be watching this next lake effect event closely.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO