TFB MAKES DONATIONS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Fire departments in Washington County each recently received a check for $150 from the Texas Farm Bureau. This is given as an expression of thanks for the countywide departments work on the property of a Farm Bureau member. The money can be used for their loss prevention program. Texas Farm...
FAYETTE COUNTY SUSPECT ARRESTED AGAIN AFTER ESCAPING CUSTODY
A Fayette County inmate is back behind bars after temporarily escaping custody on Thursday night. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that around 8:10pm, 30-year-old Deshawn Villanueva from La Grange claimed he was feeling sick. Staff at the county jail contacted the Fayette County EMS to have him evaluated. After he was...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
The Brenham Heritage Museum did their grand reopening ribbon cutting Thursday morning hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. This is phase 1 of the remodeling of the old post office building. The building has been completely remodeled over 18 months and has many new exhibits that are done professionally. The museum is the highlight of a downtown tour and is an economic driver for the entire county.
WATER WELL TESTING IN GIDDINGS AREA
Water well testing supplies must be picked up from the AgriLife Extension office in Giddings prior to Nov. 28. The results meeting is Nov. 29. Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, Bryan-College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.
COCAINE ARREST IN FAYETTE COUNTY
An Austin man learned what so many others already have, that you don’t bring illegal narcotics into Fayette County. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Holly Smith made a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning at 3:20am near West Point. After an investigation, 22-year-old Joel Padilla-Gutierrez was allegedly found in...
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday night 9:15, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Christopher Leon Richardson, 33 of Austin, and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and Cpl. Guerra located Marijuana as well as 7 Ecstasy pills. A check of Richardson’s license revealed that it was revoked for previous convictions of Driving While License Invalid. Richardson was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and Driving While License Invalid Enhanced.
BREAK IN REPORTED AT LOCAL VAPE SHOP
One person was arrested after a local Vape shop was broken into. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 4:35, Officers were notified of a subject attempting to break into the Legacy Vape Shop at 1710 South Day Street. Cpl. Guerra and Detective Zachary Greig arrived quickly in the area and were able to locate the Suspect who attempted to flee on foot but was captured without further incident. The Suspect, Caden Alexander Howsley, 17 of Brenham, was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for Burglary of a Building. No property was stolen from the business but the front glass door was damaged.
FAITH MISSION & SALVATION ARMY KETTLE BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN BEGINS
The Faith Mission and Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign begins tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Volunteers will be in front of Walmart and Hobby Lobby from 10am-6pm. The campaign goes on until Christmas Eve. Any citizen, church group, or corporation/business can sign up for the bell ringing campaign by going...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
