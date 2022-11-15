ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch video of the Broward School Board’s decision on Superintendent Cartwright

By Howard Cohen
 3 days ago

Just over one minute after eight of nine Broward School board members had cast their votes to determine the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on whether she would remain on the board, member Kevin Tynan was called to give his vote.

Silence.

He paused for nearly 20 seconds.

“I apologize for taking my time because it’s a very important vote,” Tynan then said in a video of the roll call. “I didn’t think I’d be the deciding vote.”

He thought some more.

About 56 seconds after he was called upon, Tynan rendered his decision.

“Yes.”

The video ends with the motion passed on a 5-4 vote to fire Superintendent Cartwright at 10 p.m. Monday. The five members appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted her — four of whom will leave their posts in a week.

Board member Daniel Foganholi, appointed by DeSantis in April, proposed the motion to terminate Cartwright after the board heard audit reports critical of the school district.

READ MORE: Broward School Board members appointed by DeSantis fire superintendent a week before they leave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8WMP_0jBeXQPW00
Broward County School Board superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright attends a meeting at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Broward School Board, in a 5-4 vote, voted to fire Cartwright late Monday evening. The five board members who voted to fire her were appointed by Gov. DeSantis and four of them will not be on the board after next Tuesday, Nov. 22. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

